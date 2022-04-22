Big increase in house building in Wee County

There's been a sharp rise in new-build commencement notices received by Louth County Council over the past year.

There’s been a massive increase in house building over the past twelve months, according to new figures released by the Department of of Housing, Local Government and Heritage, which show that Commencement Notices for 2,809 new residential homes were received by Building Control Authorities in March 2022.

Last year, there were 386 house registrations in Louth, with 83 registrations in the first two months of 2022 alone.

Neighbouring commuter county Meath had 1,360 house registrations in 2021 and 121 this January and February.

Monaghan, however, just had 32 house registrations last year and 14 for the first two months of this year.

Registrations are normally issued one month before work commences on the site.

Commencement Notices data indicates the number of homes on which construction commenced in any given month.

In the past twelve months (April 2021 to March 2022), Commencement Notices for 34,846 new homes were received. This is the highest rolling 12-month total since comparable data were first published.

With the exception of 2020, when significant restrictions on home-building existed due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the number of residential homes for which Commencement Notices were received has increased every year since 2015 (the earliest year for which comparable data is available).

The total number of homes for which Commencement Notices were received in March 2022 (2,809 units) is 21% higher than February 2022 (2,327 units). The figures is 190% higher than March 2021 (although it should be noted that there were restrictions on construction activity in place in February 2021 for