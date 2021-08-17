Big golf day fundraiser for Tredagh Lodge

This year’s Tredagh Lodge classic takes place on Friday, September 17 at Laytown and Bettystown club.

Starting from 7am for first tee-off to 3-30pm for the last one, it promises to be the usual very competitive event.

The fee for a team of four is €200 and while there has been a sizeable number of entries already, plenty of morning slots are still available. If you wish to take part, please contact Veronica on 0866025043 to book your time.

Ann Shortt who heads the fund-raising committee, said : ‘’We are very grateful to our good friends in the Laytown and Bettystown club for giving us the course for this date.

‘There will be a raffle on the day and all money raised goes into our new building’s running costs.

‘’The building is progressing nicely and we are still hoping for a New Year opening . Thanks to everyone for their continued support, ‘’ said Ms Shortt.

Meanwhile, Elmgrove Farm in Gormanston, Co Meath have come forward with an initiative to help Tredagh Lodge.

They say they are ‘’delighted to be able to support the Tredagh Lodge project. We have our ‘Remember Me’ charity bouquet which is made up of La Lilies and roses, ‘’

Elmgrove say : ‘’For every charity bouquet sold here at the gate we will donate €3.00 to the new centre at Greenhills.

‘’We all know of someone who is suffering from or who has lost their battle to this horrible disease which can rob families of their loved ones even though the person is still there right in front of them.

‘’Elmgrove Farm would like to donate a free bouquet to one lucky winner each week for the next four weeks to our friends in the Alzheimer’s as a thank you to those who support this and other great charities.

‘’If you would like to pre-order your bouquet please contact us on 041 9884389 or Elmgrovefarm.ie

‘’To be in with a chance to win just like our page and nominate who you would like to win the bouquet in the comment section’’ they say.