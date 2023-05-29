Big focus on women in farming and business at the 2023 Dundalk Show

A big crowd is expected at this year’s Dundalk Agricultural Show which takes place in the beautiful setting of Bellurgan Park on the Cooley peninsula.

A big focus of this year's show is looking at and addressing issues affecting women. Entitled ‘A Woman's Perspective on Agriculture and Rural Communities' the programme will focus on several issues from fashion to mental health. with a panel of guest speakers taking to the stage in the Big Marquee.

Aine Corcoran from Sybil Boutique, Blackrock, award-winning designer Niamh Gillespie of Tidings, Anita Keogh of Elysian Hair and Skin Care will give a presentation on taking the stress out of how to dress.

Maria Flynn of Ballymakenny Potatoes, farmer Concepta Quigley, Macra na Feirme National President will talk about women in Agriculture and Agri-Food.

The session on emotional wellbeing and mental health will be addressed by a speaker from S.A.F.E Castlebellingham, and Catherine Callaghan from the Irish Farmers Journal.l.

What Women Want, which focuses on business and entrepreneurship will have presentations by estate agent Joanne Lavelle, designer Niamh Gillespie-Tidings, Naomh-Life Sciences/Medical Devices, and Dundalk Show Chairperson and Managing Director Elite Form, Sandra Byrne,

Senator Erin Mc Greehan, and Ann-Marie Forde-Principal Scoil Naomh Colmcille, Togher, are among the speakers who will address Smashing the Glass Ceiling.

There are lots of other events for all the family including best dressed, bonnie baby and dog show.

The cattle, sheep and poultry classes are at the heart of the show, and new to these sections are the Highland Cattle, Rough Fell and Swaledale sheep breeds.

There home industries and horticultural sections are always a big attraction with a wide variety of classes for adults and children.

A variety of interesting stands will include displays from Louth Barn Owls, Alone Charity, Louth Bee Keepers, ISPCA and S.A.F.E Castlebellingham.

There’s also a full programme of entertainment with Ardee Brass Band, Dundalk Ukulele strummers, Irish dancing, and country star Johnny Brady,

Entries can now be made via the Show website www.dundalkshow.com while further information can be found by emailing info@dundalkshow.ie or by contacting 086-2503113. Tickets for the Show are on sale online or can be purchased at the gate: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/613400205527 Trade Stands are also being accepted. Sponsorship is also very welcome.