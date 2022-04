Callum McGill (16) has been missing from his Bettystown home since Friday March 4th.

Missing person Callum McGill, 16 Years, Bettystown, County Meath, has been located safe and well.

The youth had been missing from his East Meath home since late on Friday March 4th.

An Garda Síochána would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance with this matter.