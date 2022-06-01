Bettystown receives three Electric Vehicle Charging Points

"It’s important that we factor in important infrastructure at design stage." - Cllr Sharon Tolan.

Meath County Council has partnered with Energia and Char.gy Ltd on a trial basis providing three Electric Vehicle Charging Points in the newly constructed Tara Road Car Park in Bettystown.

Char.gy is described as the most convenient way for drivers to charge an electric vehicle on the street.

It utilises existing street infrastructure providing two electric vehicle charging solutions. This is done through a lamppost smart charging point that fits onto existing street furniture, along with a satellite bollard smart charging point for greater placement flexibility.

Pricing for char.gy customers is available through two pricing plans including pay as you go and through monthly subscriptions.

Fine Gael Councillor, Sharon Tolan said, "Many thanks to Laytown’s Stuart Hitchcock who worked with me on this when he was a 6th Year student in Coláiste na HInse. We had this included as part of the overall design of the Spine Road Car Park project.

"It’s important that we factor in important infrastructure at design stage and ensure we future proof all of our new projects. It’s great to see it being delivered!”

Information gathered from the trial will inform future plans for the installation/operation of further charging points.