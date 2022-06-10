Best of the best: civic awards for those who serve the community

For their role in the development of Tredagh Lodge Drogheda and East Meath Noel Heeney & Gerry Leydon received an award.

Lobinstown Ring Team who won a number or national and county titles over the last number of years were recognised for their contribution and raising the profile of the sport in the county

Golfer Alex Maguire’s success, hard work and dedication to his chosen sport of golf was awarded.

It was the turn of Cathaoirleach of Bettystown/Laytown Cllr Elaine McGinty to host a Civic Reception recently to recognise the achievements of some very worthy recipients within the community.

A special event was held in Navan to honour those who have gone above and beyond in serving the needs of others.

"A Civic Reception is the highest honour the District Council can bestow on an individual or group,” said Cllr McGinty.

”These awards are our way of conveying our appreciation and recognition of your achievements on behalf of the community and the people of Co Meath".

For their role in the development of Tredagh Lodge Drogheda and East Meath, the new Day Care Centre for the Alzheimer’s Association, Noel Heeney & Gerry Leydon were suitably recognised.

This project has been over 20 years in the making, with many contributors, tireless fund raising, campaigning and most of all sheer unwavering determination to see this project through. This is an invaluable service for the people of Drogheda and East Meath, a lifeline to those that need it and their families.

Alex Maguire’s success, hard work and dedication to his chosen sport of golf was also celebrated. The award comes on the back of his recent win in Baltray where he became the first Laytown/Bettystown member to win East of Ireland Men’s Open Championship in 41 years.

Keane Barry, the professional Darts player from Duleek who has had huge success since 2019, winning the worlds boys Master and Junior Darts Corporation championship was also honoured.

Sean Mortalo who dances for Holly & Kavanagh Dance Academy and has won multiple national and international dance competitions was recognised.

Lobinstown Ring Team who won a number or national and county titles over the last number of years were recognised for their contribution and raising the profile of the sport in the county.

Cllr McGinty said that all the recipients are leaders in their community, and it was a privilege to celebrate their achievements and successes.