Bellurgan residents to escalate protests

A group from Bellurgan outside The Town Hall, protesting about some motorists that are going over the speed limit at Bellurgan National School. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Having brought their protest to the steps of the Town Hall last week, residents from Bellurgan are set to escalate their actions and will be holding another demonstration on Wednesday from 5pm to 6pm on the main Dundalk to Carlingford Road as part of their campaign to have traffic calming measures put in place on the busy R173 road.

A large group of local residents, including concerned parents, pupils and the principal of Bellurgan NS Dermot McCoy, gathered outside the Town Hall as theJuly meeting of Dundalk Municipal District was talking place.

They carried placards spelling out their demands for speed ramps to be put in place on the section of road which runs past the local school, playschool, football pitch and shop.

They spoke to councillors going into the meeting and their chants could also be heard from inside the council chamber as the meeting was taking place.

“Despite our many well attended demonstrations, visit to Dundalk Town Hall and lobbying, again our requests for further traffic calming measures on the R173 at Bellurgan are not being actioned,” a spokesperson for the Traffic Calming Campaign Bellurgan, stated, adding that it was “time to escalate our action.”

Having stopped the traffic in the morning time on three occasions last month, they are now planning an hour long demonstration on Wednesday evening from 5pm to 6pm, meeting at the Bellurgan Utd FC car park at 4.45pm.

The group are adamant that ramps are among the traffic calming measures needed on this busy stretch of roadway and fear that resurfacing work planned for the summer will only lead to more speeding.

Officials from Louth County Council have ruled out ramps, saying that there are alternative traffic calming measures that can be put in place in addition to the ones already there.

They have said that speed counters will be put in place when the resurfacing works are completed.