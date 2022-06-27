Bellurgan residents pledge to continue protest until road safety measures put in place

Parents and other members of the Community protest about motorists who speed past Bellurgan National School. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Bellurgan parents and residents are to stage another protest on Wednesday morning as part of their on-going campaign for traffic calming measures outside the local primary school on the busy R173 Dundalk to Carlingford Road.

The protesters brought traffic to a standstill last Thursday morning as parents and children marched along the stretch of road from the Little Nippers pre-school to Bellurgan Utd football pitch and back again.

They are planning to continue with their protest until their demands for traffic calming ramps or a pedestrian crossing are met, and will be on the road from 8.30am on Wednesday morning.

Kevin Cullen, who has three young children, says the local community is fully behind the protesters.

"The reaction has been overwhelmingly positive and we are prepared to escalate our actions until we get an adequate response from the County Council.”

‘"We are not going away and will be protesting again on Wednesday morning, closing the road for 10, 15 or 30minutes or whatever it takes to get the Council to listen to us. Unfortunately traffic will be impacted but that’s the reality as we have no choice. We don’t want to be doing this but the situation with the volume of traffic and speeding is diabolical.”

He rejected a letter from the Council about putting in additional signage, speed limits and cats eyes as not be a sufficient response.”

"There are signs in place and the footpath that’s in place is not even 1m wide yet children have to walk on it with traffic whizzing past at 100km per hour.”

"The Council also said that we should get in touch with the guards to enforce the speed limit. Do the Council expect the guards to sit in the community of Bellurgan 24/7?

"The guards do come out and but they can’t be there all the time. You’ve then got motorists flashing other cars to slow down, so it’s effective for the time thy are there. Ramps or a pedestrian crossing would be effective 24/7.”

He thanked the Gardai for their presence at last week’s protest but said it was “extremely wasteful of resources that they have to do that as they have more important things to do but we have no other option but to protest.”

He pointed out that there are ramps just 3km away outside Rampark NS, which is also on the R173.

"What’s the difference between the children in our community and the children 3km up the road?”

Parents are afraid to let their children walk to school while others are so concerned about the traffic speeding past that they won’t even push a pram along the road.

Another local resident Feargal Malone says that the group “will keep escalating our actions until we get a satisifactory result. We will do what we have to do.”

He recalls that the people of Bellurgan came together to get the footpath along the Bellurgan straight many years ago and that the footpath at Jenkinstown also came about as a result of community effort.

While the council has promised to put in a speed counter after the resurfacing work is done, he is fearful that this may not reflect the reality of the situation.

“If the speed counter is put it near the school, it will pick up traffic slowing down to go into the shop or the football field which will reduce the average speeds recorded.”

“People feel very strongly about this,” said local Sinn Fein councillor Antoin Watters. “The community feel that there’s no other way of getting their voices heard except by protesting.”

He argues that the precedent for installing ramps outside schools has already been set, with ramps outside the other two schools in the parish as well as outside other schools on the peninsula.

He also fears that resurfacing the road is only going to make things worse as it will lead to increased speeding.