Bellurgan enter the history books

Dan Ferguson and Calvin Mooney, members of the Bellurgan United U15 team, winners of the SFAI National Cup. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Team coach, Darren Murphy with CaolÃ¡n Murphy, member of the Bellurgan United U15 team, winners of the SFAI National Cup. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

Cian McKenna, member of the Bellurgan United U15 team, winners of the SFAI National Cup, with Alan McKenna. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

The Bellurgan United squad celebrating their 3-2 victory over St. Kevin's Boys' in The SFAI U15 National Cup Final. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

“It’s incredible,” said Richie Watters, coach of the Bellurgan United under 15 club who made history by becoming the first Co Louth club to win League team to win a National Cup title.

The area around Flynn Park on the Cooley peninsula where the team is based has been decked out in red and black flags since they won a coveted place in the final.

Their send off on Sunday was fit for a Premiership team heading to an FA Cup Final, with a Garda escort leading the three buses from Bellurgan.

Local sporting celebrities including Rob Kearney, Conor McCormick, Eve McCrystal, Paddy Keenan and Chiedozie Ogbene took to social media to support the lads, while the Cross Border Orchestra of Ireland dedicated the song ‘We Could Be Heroes ‘ to the team during their concert at Belfast’s Waterfront Hall on learning of their victory.

Richie, who had been coaching the team for the past three and a half years, said that the team were really focused on winning the game.

"They were brilliant, a credit to everyone and it’s a great achievement for them as it’s usually clubs from Dublin or the other cities that win the cup.”

As the final whistle blew and the team entered the record books, it was an emotional occasion, not just for Richie and the jubilant young players, but for all those associated with the club down the years.

"There were people there like Paddy Lynch and others who had made the club what it is, who never thought they’d see a day like this,” he said, adding that it was a poignant occasion for the family of the late Micky O’Connor.

For Richie, it was his last match with the team, as he moves to working with the senior team next season.

"I took over the team from Sean Murphy, who had taken over from Darran Murphy,” said Richie, who has been coaching at Bellurgan for almost twenty years, since moving out from town.

“The joke was that they wanted to win it for me.”

On their return from Dublin, the team celebrated their great achievement at a special reception in Ferguson’s, Gyles Quay.

However, it’s back to business for the players now, as they concentrate on the league, while the majority also have their Junior Cert to think about.

Richie thanked all those who had supported the club, especially Dundalk Credit Union for their sponsorship and all those who had made donations to help with the costs of competing in the competition.