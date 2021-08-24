Bellewstown to host race in memory of Barney Curley

On Thursday September 30, Bellewstown Racecourse are hosting a special race in memory of Barney Curley who passed away in May this year and who was so closely associated with the County Meath track.

Some of the top jockeys from England and Ireland will line-up for the unique Flat race on day two of Bellewstown’s September meeting. Each saddlecloth in the race is available for sponsorship for a minimum of €5,000 and all monies raised will be donated to Barney Curley’s charity, Direct Aid for Africa (DAFA), which he set up in 1996 to support the underprivileged people of Zambia.

The fund-raising drive for DAFA will continue in the enclosure with several fundraising activities and events.

Alan Delany, Bellewstown Committee member and fundraising co-ordinator, said: “Barney Curley will forever be associated with Bellewstown after pulling off one of racing’s greatest betting coups here in June 1975 when Yellow Sam won at 20-1. He was a remarkable man and one of the great characters of racing who raised millions to fund his work in Zambia through his charity Direct Aid For Africa (DAFA).

“My committee members and I at Bellewstown felt it was a fitting tribute to Barney to host a fundraising event for DAFA in his honour. We have some household name jockeys lined-up to take part in the race, which we will be announcing in the coming weeks. We look forward to welcoming racegoers to this special race day on Thursday September 30 to remember our friend Barney and raise important funds for his charity DAFA.”

Limited tickets to Bellewstown are available to purchase on www.bellewstownraces.ie from Monday September 6 and cost €25, €10 of which will be donated to DAFA, and every racegoer will receive a commemorative racecard. Alternatively, people can donate on DAFA’s website www.dafa.ie

To sponsor a saddlecloth or for more information, please contact Alan Delany on: 00353 (0)86 8202874 or email: bellewstownraces@gmail.com