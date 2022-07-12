Bellewstown residents object to quarry which would double traffic on narrow country roads

Residents close to a quarry in Bellewstown have launched a campaign opposing plans to expand the existing facility, which would see trucks leave and return to the site almost 400 times a day – that's one every two and a half minutes.

Those living in the vicinity of the Kilsaran Quarry at Hilltown say it is not only the increased noise pollution and carbon emissions to which they are objecting, but also the serious damage it would cause to the natural environment and heritage in the area too.

‘This proposal for a 25-year plan to extract and transport 11m tonnes of stone will have colossal carbon emissions. When considered alongside the carbon emissions from the locally adjacent Industrial Big Three - Indaver, Cement and Amazon Data Warehouse – the quarry and road proposal is environmentally detrimental. Significantly it would contravene our national and county regulatory obligations under the Climate Action Plan 2021 to reduce carbon emissions by 51% by 2030,” explains Hilltop resident Grace McCullen.



“Notwithstanding that, the site is within the footprint of UNESCO Bru Na Boinne, and the local heritage of Beamond , Hilltown and Bellewstown, with protected structures, buildings, trees and views of historical significance. There is also a detrimental impact on the human health, community wellbeing, environment, biodiversity and road users.”

Local residents are being joined by community groups, politicians, businesses and local amenities who have all submitted their objections to Meath County Council.

Fiona Ahern, secretary of Bellewstown Heritage Group, has expressed her concern at the proposed extension of the Kilsaran quarry and the impact this will have on the protected structure of Beaumont Bridge.

“Beaumont Bridge is a seven-arch bridge over the River Nanny and is on the Co Meath Record of Protected Structures,” says Ms Ahern.

“The extension of the quarry and the enormous increase in the number of heavily-laden trucks traversing this historic bridge every day is of huge concern. Quite simply, the bridge, built in 1880, was never intended to accommodate this level of heavy traffic.”

Local Duleek and Bellewstown Cllr Stephen McKee says he is supporting the campaign for many reasons.

“I am opposing this development on behalf of local residents on the basis that the intensification of quarrying at the site would have a negative impact on the quality of life of local people and on the local environment,” he told the Drogheda Independent.

‘The proposed development would adversely impact the rural and agricultural character of the area and would lead to a huge amount of extra trucks using narrow country roads. This would have a knock-on impact on other areas too where road safety is already a serious concern.’

Secretary of the Bellewstown Environmental Protection Group Jonathan Pierson, who has successfully stopped quarry expansions in the area in the past, says there are legal implications to the proposed expansions too.

‘Over the last 18 years, local residents, including me, have uncovered the fact that the quarry is not legal under European Union law. The State knows this, too,” he says.

“The “little people”, in communities like ours, just don’t have the hundreds of thousands of euro to get the facts in front of the Court of Justice of the European Union and see the destruction of our home lives ended. That means that the wealthy businessmen get wealthier, by unlawfully polluting our air and destroying our environment, while the politicians look on and do nothing to stop it.’