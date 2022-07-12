Louth

Bellewstown residents object to quarry which would double traffic on narrow country roads

One truck every two and a half minutes if quarry extended

Bellewstown residents pictured at the Kirsaran Quarry.

Alison Comyn

Residents close to a quarry in Bellewstown have launched a campaign opposing plans to expand the existing facility, which would see trucks leave and return to the site almost 400 times a day – that's one every two and a half minutes.

Those living in the vicinity of the Kilsaran Quarry at Hilltown say it is not only the increased noise pollution and carbon emissions to which they are objecting, but also the serious damage it would cause to the natural environment and heritage in the area too.

