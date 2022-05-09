Belated golden celebrations as Drogheda Lion’s Club turns 50

Demetrios and Marian Agrios, James and Eimile Byrne, Ann and Martin Ellis at the Drogheda Lions Club 50th celebrations.

With COVID having spoiled celebrations over the past few years, many people have saved a big birthday for later!

Drogheda Lions Club have done just that, and are celebrating half a century plus one COVID year in Drogheda!

Drogheda Lions Club was launched at the Boyne Valley Hotel on February 19th 1971.

The first club president was Donal Myles supported by Michael Mary Smyth, Secretary, Dr Peter Neary, Treasurer and Mr. Michael Donnelly, PRO.

Drogheda Lions Club has served our local community ever since.

Over the weekend in Scholars Townhouse Hotel, Drogheda Lions Club celebrated 50 years

plus one since launching .

Incoming president, Marian Agrios, welcomed all the members to their annual

dinner and extended a special welcome to Ann Ellis, District Governor Lions Clubs of Ireland.

The club’s work in the community was celebrated and remembered with a display of past newspaper articles, pictures and memorabilia. The contribution of longstanding supporters, such as Dr. Seamus Keenan, Donal Browning and the McGowan family of Scholars Townhouse Hotel was highlighted together with the contribution of their late colleague Jacintha McIvor.

Despite COVID restrictions, Drogheda Lions Club held online collections for their annual Christmas Food Appeal and kicked off this year with Rock and Roll Bingo, an International Peace Poster Competition for primary schools, a party for Drogheda Women’s Refuge, Trishaw trips and continued their fundraising with a recent golf classic.

The Club is looking forward to re-launching its annual Tea Party in conjunction with Active Aging week in early October, and an in-store food collection is back on the cards for this Christmas.