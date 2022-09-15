Beach clean-ups in Louth and Meath happening this weekend

The weather is looking good so this weekend, get out your black sacks and gloves and help out with The Big Beach Clean, which is happening in Louth and Meath this September 16th to 18th

There are 17 registered events taking place in Louth and 15 in Co Meath, so there are now excuses, with volunteers ready to make a difference for our marine environment.

Events will take place at Clogherhead (Saturday 17th at 11am), Mornington (10am to 12.30pm), Laytown (Friday 16th 10am to 4pm) and Bettystown (9am to 11am), to name but a few.

The full details and maps are available on https://cleancoasts.org/our-initiatives/big-beach-clean/#Map.

The Big Beach Clean invites communities and volunteers around the country to remove litter from around the Irish coast after the end of the bathing season. This initiative is also an opportunity for volunteers to get involved in a worldwide citizen science project, which entails collecting the amount and types of litter on Irish beaches and filling in Clean Coasts’ Marine Litter Data Cards. This will help heighten awareness about the issue of marine litter, serving as an indicator of the magnitude of the problem and help shape future policies and campaigns.

In 2021, over 400 clean-ups being organised in Ireland, with volunteers removing 42 tonnes on marine litter.