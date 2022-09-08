Be part of Louth and Meath National Women’s Enterprise Day

Our Future, Our Way! Be part of National Women’s Enterprise Day at a dynamic event hosted by Local Enterprise Office Louth and Meath on Thursday, 13th October. Pictured at the launch are Leading Lights Sinead Crowther of Soothing Solutions and Marita of Drummond House Garlic along with Caoimhe Delany of LEO Meath, Riona McCoy and Sarah Mallon of LEO Louth. Photo: Andy Spearman.

Women from across Louth and Meath are joining forces on Thursday, October 13th to celebrate National Women’s Enterprise Day 2022.

The theme for this year is “Our Future, Our Way”, encouraging female entrepreneurs and business owners to be ambitious for their business.

This half-day, in-person event will feature a wonderful line-up of local female business leaders. Each will tell their story in an informative, entertaining and inspiring way. It is also a brilliant opportunity to network with and learn from other female business owners.

“Our host for this event will be Miriam Simon, one of Ireland’s leading retail and business strategists,” explains Sarah Mallon of Local Enterprise Office Louth. “Miriam will also share her invaluable insights into future trends. She has an incredible ability to break complex and daunting business challenges down and empower entrepreneurs to take really practical action.”

Ireland’s largest female enterprise event aims to promote, encourage and stimulate female entrepreneurship across Ireland. It is designed and led by women and is an annual high point in promoting entrepreneurship to women in Ireland. The Local Enterprise Office along with Enterprise Ireland provide a wide range of help, incentives, training, and development programmes to female entrepreneurs.

“Our Leading Lights for 2022 are Marita Collier of Drummond House Garlic and Sinéad Crowther of Soothing Solutions,” adds Caoimhe Delany from Local Enterprise Office Meath. “Both Marita and Sinéad will take centre stage at this event, sharing their wealth of experience and advice.”

With years of experience working as a business coach and mentor, Lavina McGahon’s insights into starting and scaling a business are not to be missed. Lavina is now Programme Manager for Thrive4Women, a support for women bringing new STEM products and services to market. She will talk about developing business strategy, avoiding common mistakes and accessing supports.

National Women’s Enterprise Day opens the prospect of entrepreneurship to women who may not have considered it before, and highlights what support is available.

“The theme of National Women’s Enterprise Day 2022 is “Our Future, Our Way”, says Sarah. “Our mission is to empower and support female entrepreneurs across Louth and Meath to start and grow really dynamic, sustainable and successful enterprises.”

Tickets will sell fast for this popular event, so local business women are being encouraged to register soon for the October 13th event..

“Tickets are priced at just €20, including lunch and a goodie bag, and are available on www.LocalEnterprise.ie/Louth,” , Caoimhe continues. “Do come along to National Women’s Enterprise Day. It’s a great opportunity for women in business, or thinking of starting a business, to meet others, to network, to learn and to grow.”