Be part of ‘Home in our Hearts’ section this Christmas

For the second year in a row, COVID-19 is playing havoc with the traditional Irish family Christmas, with families not meeting up and separated by distance, land, sea and air.

In the run up to the festive season The Argus and Drogheda Independent are looking to bring the global community together in our newspapers in our series called ‘Home in our Hearts’, which will be published in our December 21st edition.

The ongoing pandemic means that for many people living abroad, getting home for Christmas, may not be possible for the second year in a row.

We want to create a sense of togetherness this Christmas, and we are asking as many people living abroad as possible to email us a photo and message to your family and friends, to let them know you will be thinking of them.

We will be publishing all the photos and messages in our last edition before Christmas.

So if you are from Louth, we want to hear your story and your message.

If you would like to be included in ‘Home in our Hearts’ feature, simply email your photo and message to editorial@drogheda-independent.ie or editorial@argus.ie.

Tell us a bit about yourself, the past year and give us your message to the special ones in your life around the region.

Go on, get typing!