Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 7.1°C Dublin

Be Hannah’s Little Helper this year with toys for sick children

Annual Toy Appeal for 5th floor of Lourdes hospital

Hannah Donnelly is once again collection toys for sick children in Our Lady of Lourdes. Expand
The array of gifts in Charlene's house last year ready for delivery. Expand

Close

Hannah Donnelly is once again collection toys for sick children in Our Lady of Lourdes.

Hannah Donnelly is once again collection toys for sick children in Our Lady of Lourdes.

The array of gifts in Charlene's house last year ready for delivery.

The array of gifts in Charlene's house last year ready for delivery.

/

Hannah Donnelly is once again collection toys for sick children in Our Lady of Lourdes.

droghedaindependent

Alison Comyn

It’s that time of the year again when Drogheda’s own Warrior Princess gives back a little and collects toys for sick children in the local hospital.

Hannah Donnelly has put out her annual call for new toys and children’s gifts to bring to the boys and girls on the 5th Floor of Our Lady of Lourdes hospital.

This heart-warming event brings so much joy and Hannah’s Little Helper Charlotte Gerrard is once again collecting on behalf of Hannah and will make sure all the deliveries are safely made in time for Christmas.

"We need something for all age groups, as you never know what child is going to come into the hospital next, from babies to teenagers,” Charlene explains. “They must be brand new, or we accept vouchers so we can buy the presents ourselves, or even new books for the teens or a €20 donation for us to buy gifts.”

This is Louth Newsletter

Your weekly fix of local news and sport headlines from Louth, direct to your inbox

This field is required

Hannah spent many years as a patient on the same ward, often celebrating Christmas Day there with the nurses and visiting family members and for the past few years, has wanted to give something to spread joy during difficult times.

Charlene can be contacted on 086 8891596 or Revolut €20 to @charlenegerrard, and can arrange for collection or to drop it to her house before December 19th for guaranteed delivery before Christmas, or see Hannah’s facebook page for more details.

Privacy