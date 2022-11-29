Be Hannah’s Little Helper this year with toys for sick children

Hannah Donnelly is once again collection toys for sick children in Our Lady of Lourdes.

It’s that time of the year again when Drogheda’s own Warrior Princess gives back a little and collects toys for sick children in the local hospital.

Hannah Donnelly has put out her annual call for new toys and children’s gifts to bring to the boys and girls on the 5th Floor of Our Lady of Lourdes hospital.

This heart-warming event brings so much joy and Hannah’s Little Helper Charlotte Gerrard is once again collecting on behalf of Hannah and will make sure all the deliveries are safely made in time for Christmas.

"We need something for all age groups, as you never know what child is going to come into the hospital next, from babies to teenagers,” Charlene explains. “They must be brand new, or we accept vouchers so we can buy the presents ourselves, or even new books for the teens or a €20 donation for us to buy gifts.”

Hannah spent many years as a patient on the same ward, often celebrating Christmas Day there with the nurses and visiting family members and for the past few years, has wanted to give something to spread joy during difficult times.

Charlene can be contacted on 086 8891596 or Revolut €20 to @charlenegerrard, and can arrange for collection or to drop it to her house before December 19th for guaranteed delivery before Christmas, or see Hannah’s facebook page for more details.