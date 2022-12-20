Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 6.8°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Baz Black had to ‘beg, borrow and steal’ to get new movie Dublin Crust to the big screen

Baz Black; Photo: City Headshots Dublin Expand
A Dublin Crust promotional poster. Expand
Local actor, Joe Rooney, right, features in the movie. Expand
Cast and crew enjoy a break while filming Dublin Crust. Expand

Close

Baz Black; Photo: City Headshots Dublin

Baz Black; Photo: City Headshots Dublin

A Dublin Crust promotional poster.

A Dublin Crust promotional poster.

Local actor, Joe Rooney, right, features in the movie.

Local actor, Joe Rooney, right, features in the movie.

Cast and crew enjoy a break while filming Dublin Crust.

Cast and crew enjoy a break while filming Dublin Crust.

/

Baz Black; Photo: City Headshots Dublin

argus

Margaret Roddy

There’s a big local connection to ‘Dublin Crust’, the debut feature film written and directed by Co Louth-based Baz Black, which had its premier in Dublin last week with a private screening in the Whale Theatre.

This marked a major milestone for the Drogheda native who now lives in Blackrock, as he says he had to ‘beg borrow and steal’ to bring the film to life.

Privacy