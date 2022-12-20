Baz Black had to ‘beg, borrow and steal’ to get new movie Dublin Crust to the big screen

There’s a big local connection to ‘Dublin Crust’, the debut feature film written and directed by Co Louth-based Baz Black, which had its premier in Dublin last week with a private screening in the Whale Theatre.

This marked a major milestone for the Drogheda native who now lives in Blackrock, as he says he had to ‘beg borrow and steal’ to bring the film to life.

Working alongside his wife Emma Ray, who was the producer and assistant director, making the film was a real labour of love for Baz, who describes it as “one of the hardest things I’ve ever done.”

There is also a real sense of achievement and pride in getting the film in the can and excitement at the prospect of it being released worldwide next spring.

Local audiences will recognise many locations in ‘Dublin Crust’ as it was filmed across three counties, Dublin, Louth and Meath.

Having worked as a model and actor, appearing in hit series KIN and Into the Badlands, Baz has also turned his hands to directing, picking up several awards for his short films including ‘Reflection’ and ‘Merrow’.

Despite winning an award on the International Dublin Screen Writers pitch festival for the script, Baz was unable to get funding from Screen Ireland and went on to make the movie independently through his production company Sure Look Productions.

”Dublin Crust is like ‘Trainspotting’ meets ‘The Commitments’ and has an illegitimate love child with ‘The Full Monty’,” he says of the film which is loosely based on bands he used to play with.

“The film takes place ten years after the punk band Dublin Crust broke up. The drummer, Bonehead, has just got out of prison and he wants the band to reform for one last gig, but his intentions are not the best.”

There’s no need for viewers to link punk music to enjoy the film, he says as it’s much more than that and is about how characters develop.

“It’s a real emotional roller-coaster towards the end.”

Made as the restrictions of the pandemic were lifted, Baz says that the film shows “all that we were missing in lockdown and even though it is a drama, it’s quite funny and entertaining.”

“We were really lucky with the cast,” he says. “Joe Rooney, who starred in Fr Ted, plays the bass player, and we also Rose Henderson, who was Sr Assumpta in Fr Ted, as well as Louise McCann, who has starred alongside him in Kin, Gerry Cannon who was in Valhalla and Colleen Keogh from ‘Fair City’ as well as others who are pretty well known in the Irish film industry.”

With Baz himself playing the role of the drummer, he says that the parts of the lead singer guitarist are played by musicians from his own punk band.

“I made the decision that we had to have actual musicians as we couldn’t replicate the synergy of a band without them. It felt much more natural having musicians and that was very important to me.”

In the spirit of keeping things authentic, Baz says that even though there was a script, he encouraged everyone to speak as they would naturally so that it wouldn’t feel contrived.

Having worked in the film and tv industry for 19 years, both in front and behind the cameras, Baz knew what he wanted to achieve in this film.

“This is one of the toughest things I’ve done. We didn’t get the funding we had hoped to get, so I used part of the prize I got for scriptwriting.”

‘Dublin Crust’ was shot across three counties, Dublin, Louth and Meath and Baz is extremely grateful to all the local businesses and establishments which were used as filming locations. We shot on 32 different locations in seven days.”

Locations in Dundalk included The Bodhran pub in Church St, the Imperial Hotel, 23 Seats cafe, Sonya’s News n Deli and the courthouse, while filming in Drogheda took place in LMFM radio station and WePrint.ie

Baz says he is very grateful for all the support and co-operation he got in Dundalk and Drogheda and would also like to thank Moya Hodgers at Create Louth,Fergal O'Dowd TD and Ged Nash (TD).

There are, of course, loads of familiar faces from Dundalk and Drogheda to be spotted as extras, while Oisin De Lange has a role as Phil, and Baz’s young niece Summer also has a part.

The 28 strong crew includes two-time IFTA winner Killian Fitzgerald doing the sound mix for the film, while Dundalk-based Andrew Browne worked alongside A,p Martin on cinematography.

Following from last week’s private screening in Dublin, Baz says he’s looking forward to having screenings in Dundalk and Drogheda for all those who were involved in the production locally some time in the New Year.

Having had success on the festival circuit with his short films, Baz is hoping to bring his first full-length feature to a wider audience.