Bay United apply for new clubrooms

Bay Football Club has applied to Louth County Council for permission for the construction of new clubrooms at Blackrock Road, Dundalk.

The club is also seeking connection to the existing main foul sewer and main storm drainage system via a soak away, and all associated site works.

Meanwhile, permission is sought by Gerard McArdle to convert an existing two-storey farm building into two self-contained residential units for short letting and wastewater treatmentvsystem to include all associated site works at Carrickastuck, Hackballscross.

Better Value Unlimited has applied for permission for A) change of use of unit 3b from a shop use to a Gym/Fitness studio; B) the erection of ancillary elevation signage and C) all other associated ancillary site works at Dundalk Neighbourhood Centre, Inner Relief Road, Dundalk.

