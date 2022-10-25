‘Bash for Nash’ is back again in McHugh’s to raise cancer funds

After a hugely successful event in 2021, “A Bash for Nash” is returning to McHugh’s Bar in Drogheda this November. The event, which is being organised by friends of Adrian Nash who passed away following a battle with pancreatic cancer in 2021, will feature live music from Adrian’s former bandmates who will be fronted by his son, Darren.

All proceeds from the event will go to the Irish Cancer Society.

"Throughout Dad’s life he gave so much of his time to numerous charities and raised an enormous amount of money for them, and now for one final time I hope we can raise so much more by doing this,” says Darren.

“All proceeds will be donated to The Irish Cancer Society and to Palliative Care who only receive 1% funding from the HSE. They are such an incredible force and are a God send each and every single one of the nurses were a blessing to us and we will forever be extremely grateful. If you could please donate for this wonderful cause I would personally be very thankful, no donation too big or too small, every single bit helps and we hope to now raise much more funds to support the Irish Cancer Society in helping the many families who are faced with similar difficult battles”.

Like last year’s successful night, this promises to be another great event with live music and spot prizes. The band on the night will be made up of Nash's old bandmates and will be fronted by Nash's son Darren.

The event will take place at McHugh’s Venue Drogheda on Friday November 4th, with all proceeds going to the Irish Cancer Society.

Doors open 8pm and if you can’t make it, please leave a donation, no matter what size on https://www.gofundme.com/f/gf7z4-irish-cancer-society.