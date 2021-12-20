Louth

Bar and restaurant trade face up to new restrictions

Donal McGeough, The Windsor Bar &amp; Restaurant, Dublin Street, Dundalk listening to An Taoiseach, MicheÃ¡l Martin's speech on Friday evening about the Omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus which resulted in the latest closing time restrictions for the hospitality sector. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics Expand
Margaret Roddy

There will be no staggering home from the pub and disturbing Santa as he leaves the presents under the tree this year as the latest round of restrictions sees all bars, restaurants, cafes, excluding takeaway and delivery, and entertainment venues closing their doors at 8pm until the end of January.

The announcement last Friday was disappointing for the hospitality and live entertainment sector already struggling from several lockdowns since the beginning of the pandemic.

Privacy