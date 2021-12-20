Bar and restaurant trade face up to new restrictions

There will be no staggering home from the pub and disturbing Santa as he leaves the presents under the tree this year as the latest round of restrictions sees all bars, restaurants, cafes, excluding takeaway and delivery, and entertainment venues closing their doors at 8pm until the end of January.

The announcement last Friday was disappointing for the hospitality and live entertainment sector already struggling from several lockdowns since the beginning of the pandemic.

As he watched An Taoiseach Micheal Martin delivery his address to the nation on Friday, Donal McGeough was aware that it was the final weekend of normal trading at what would normally be the busiest time of the year.

“It means the end of socialising and it’s going to hit our restaurant trade, whatever we do,” he says.

"We normally do two sittings and even if we open a bit earlier at 5pm or 5.30pm it’s not going to make a lot of difference once the Christmas period is over. People have their routines, they’ll be back at work, having to go home to the children, so they are not going to go out drinking and eating early in the day.”

While it is disheartening, he welcomes the government support measures, saying they will allow him to keep their staff in place and pay them as they did the last time.

"It’s very important for us to be able to hold on to our staff and hopefully by the end of January we will be back to working normal hours.”

The timing of the announcement so close to Christmas meant that pubs and restaurants had already ordered their supplies for the festive period and he was concerned that some large drinks suppliers might not be willing to take back returns.

"It’s not that we have over ordered but we expected to be very busy over the two weeks of Christmas and New Year. Some of the bigger companies might not be so eager to take stock back yet again. We just have to hope that the expiry dates take us beyond the end of January.”

Meanwhile Dundalk’s newest pub Forty opened in former Callan’s off-licence in Park Street on Friday, just as this latest round of restrictions was announced.

The over 21s bar is owned by Philip Kirk, who already owns Toales in Francis Street and the recently refurbished Corbetts in Seatown.

Like many other establishments in town, Forty has reacted to the earlier closing time by opening earlier for live music.

Restaurants have also been hit by the 8pm closing time and they too are offering earlier sittings.

"At this stage, we’re now well accustomed to having to adapt our plans,” said Sarah Kenwright of The Townhouse. “We’re lucky enough to have a fantastically loyal customer base who have kept us going through three lockdowns and will hopefully continue to support us through these uncertain times. We always try to look at the positives here at The Townhouse, our doors are wide open up until 8pm and we look forward to welcoming many of you through them over the coming weeks.”

As well as the earlier closing time for pubs and restaurants, the new restrictions mean that no indoor events are to take place after 8pm and for events happening earlier in the day, attendance should be limited to 50% of venue capacity or 1,000 attendees, depending on which is lower.

This includes cinemas but does not impact religious, educational or normal workplace business activity and business events.

Wedding receptions can take place with a capacity limit of 100 guests and continue after 8pm but the midnight closing time still applies.