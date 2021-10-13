Banks closure clear sign of where their priorities lie

As Bank of Ireland closed a number of branches in towns throughout the country on Friday last there were the usual vox pop street interviews with residents in the towns involved, all predictably condemning the bank and making the point that the closures were yet another blow to rural communities.

Many also were quick to say that the banks - all banks - care little for customer service or public relations, and that they are trying to rid their books of the ordinary customer who borrows little, and uses the banking facilities as a service through which they receive their wages or pensions and pay their bills.

That impression is certainty enhanced by the manner in which customers seeking to call into a bank to transact their business are treated.

In many cases customers are inhibited from entering the bank by burly security staff who, having ascertained the customers needs, direct them to a phone in the entrance lobby through which they are expected to transact their business within ear shot of others, and by using a handset that is not sanitized after use in accordance with Covid regulations.

Nor is there much regard given for the elderly who are unable or unwilling to conduct their banking online, and who get totally frustrated when they make a telephone query having to endure an interminable wait during which they get plenty of exercise for their fingers in pressing button “1” for this or button “2” for that before they are answered by a human voice and not a machine.

The sad fact is that despite their glossy TV adverts and assurances that they are there to serve you, the banks don’t give a damn about you or me, and no matter what anyone says they are not going to change.