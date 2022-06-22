Baltray flood relief scheme

Additional plans will see a receipt of topographical survey deliverables in June 2022 and a receipt of CCTV survey deliverables by August 2022.

The Baltray Flood Relief Steering Group, appointed by Louth County Council, continue to survey river channels, structures and building thresholds in the area, to ensure the technical analyses are based on the most accurate and up to date information.

Appointed in February 2022, a survey contractor completed the on-site works at the end of May 2022.

The purpose of these surveys is to record an accurate representation of the rivers and floodplains for the purposes of constructing a computer model to simulate the flooding mechanisms. The hydrological analysis, which provides the necessary inputs to the hydraulic model in order to allow simulation of a range of flooding scenarios, has commenced.

On Tuesday, April 6, 2022, an Opening Public Consultation Day was held at Drogheda Library from 3pm to 7pm with 32 members of the public in attendance. Provided with information including an outline of the project, predicted flood risk in the area, the progress to date and future steps regarding the flood relief scheme, attendees were given the opportunity to provide feedback and comments on potential flood alleviation options and any details on flood risk in the area.

The draft Environmental Constraints Study report has been completed and issued to the Steering Group for review. This report assesses biodiversity, Flora and Fauna, Soils and Geology, Archaeology, Architectural and Cultural Heritage, Land Use and Material Assets, Landscape and Visual Impact, in addition to population and Human Health. The responses gathered from the Opening Public Consultation Day are also incorporated within this report.

Further ecological survey work will be conducted along the river throughout until September in relation to habitat types, breeding birds and other species or features of ecological or environmental Interest. The Invasive Species survey is planned to commence at the start of June.

