Baby Nina’s battle inspires Gavin’s solo cycle from Blackrock to Galway... in one day!

Gavin Ward illustrates the route he will take from east to west in aid of baby Nina (pictured right)

Gavin Ward is setting off on a solo cycle from Blackrock to Galway to fundraise for baby Nina Heffernan

The battle facing little Nina Heffernan, who is waiting on a heart transplant, inspired Blackrock man Gavin Ward to take on a solo cycle from the Irish Sea to the Atalntic Ocean… all in one day!

Dad of three Gavin told The Argus that he was “really moved” when he read Nina’s story, and her family’s appeal for support as they fought to get her on the UK transplant waiting list.

"I think when you read stories like that, what one family is facing, it makes you feel a bit helpless. As a dad myself, I can only imagine what they are going through, so if I can do something to help, I’ll gladly do it.”

He adds that a love of cycling gave him the idea to make the trek from Blackrock, all the way to Galway, a distance of around 230 kilometres, which he begins this Saturday morning, July 30th.

"I do quite a lot of cycling, it’s something I’ve really got into over the last few years. I’m not Dundalk’s fittest man, but I do a fair bit of cycling on my own.”

"I had just cycled to Athlone about five weeks ago, and I thought maybe there was something I could do there. I like the idea of cycling from the east coast to the west coast.”

He made contact through the Heffernan family’s Gofundme.com appeal, to let them know what he was planning to do, and adds that the support so far has been “ really encouraging.”

Baby Nina’s mum Laura said the family were “absolutely blown way by this very kind gesture as Gavin has never meet Nina or myself. We are very thankful for Gavin’s support after a rocky weekend.”

The 14 month old has had faced a series of health complications after she was born with a congenital heart block. She has spent much of her young life in and out of hospital, and in the last six weeks has been battling an infection which saw her placed on a ventilator.

Mum Laura told The Argus last month of their renewed hope after Nina was approved for the UK heart transplant waiting list.

Although she has had “a really tough few weeks” battling sepsis, they are hoping against hope that the infection will clear, and she can take her place on the transplant list.

Gavin Ward is appealing for support for the fundraiser, with all of the monies going towards the Heffernan family appeal.

"I’ve been getting in a good bit of training, about 350 kilometres a week, so hopefully building up a bit of stamina! I’m doing spinning classes as well, just to be as ready as I can.”

He admits the distance will be “quite a challenge, especially on my own. At least if there are others there to help break the wind when you are pushing into it, it does help. I think I will probably get a prevailing wind from the west too, so it won’t be easy!”

"I’ll be leaving Blackrock around 5am on Saturday morning, and there will be a few stops along the way. Hopefully I can do it in ten to twelve hours, and reach Salthill by 4.30pm or 5, depending on how many stops I make.”

To support Gavin’s fundraiser for baby Nina, log on to https://www.linkedin.com/posts/gavinward_cyclefornina-activity-6947504832769400832-9kq5?utm_source=linkedin_share&utm_medium=android_app