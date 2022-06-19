Baby Nina approved for UK transplant list

Baby Nina Heffernan got the news her parents desperately wanted to hear as she was approved for the transplant waiting list.

Nina, who is just 13 months old, is expected to go on the UK transplant list once an infection she is battling clears up.

Mum Laura told the Argus that she felt “much more positive” after a meeting with the medical team from The Freeman Hospital in Newcastle Upon Tyne.

"The meeting went really well, they have said once she gets over the infection she has at the minute, she can go on the organ transplant waiting list.”

Laura and husband Johnny have been at Nina’s bedside in Crumlin Children’s hospital for weeks as they waited for her condition to improve.

The Dundalk couple have faced a very difficult journey over the last year and more. Before Nina was born, her need for help with her heart was recognised. When she was only a few days old, she had a pacemaker fitted.

But little Nina experienced additional complications to her heart problem and has been in and out of hospital for most of her young life.

“Nina has been admitted to hospital more than ten times in the past year for a chronic vomiting problem and spent six weeks in the Children’s Heart Centre,” said Laura.

She received a gastronomy tube in January, but the issues continued, which led to the decision to operate again. This operation took its toll on her heart, and as a result, Nina went into heart failure and has cardiomyopathy.

Her worried parents say the hope for their little daughter now is to get “the shiny new heart” which will give her the best chance of recovery.

They are hoping that once her infection clears she can be considered for transferral to the Freeman Hospital, which would reduce any delays if a heart does become available.

"There is a limited time once you get the call, for her to be moved over from hospital in Dublin to the UK, so it would be better if she was in hospital in Newcastle already,” said Laura.

She added that the decision over transferral is on hold while Nina is being treated for the infection.

A Godfundme.com campaign has been launched to support the Heffernan family. Funds will go to pay for unknown costs of care now and in the future and to support her mother Laura, father Johnny and their two young boys.

They have already had to relocate from Dundalk to Dublin to remain near Nina, resulting in their inability to work full-time. The family may also have to move to the UK if Nina is transferred to hospital there.

To support baby Nina and her family, log on to https://www.gofundme.com/f/ninas-need-for-a-heart?qid=9ace20eed4f0062081654787b5b9ee69