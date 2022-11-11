Award-winning journalist Michael O’Toole turns to crime again for debut fiction novel

Aspiring authors are often told to write about what they know, and crime correspondent Michael O’Toole has done just that with his first venture into fiction.

The assistant editor of The Irish Daily Star, who has won numerous awards for his journalistic work, has just published his debut novel ‘Black Light’.

It draws on his experience covering murders and crimes for over two decades, including some high profile cases from Co Louth.

The Belfast-born reporter says that while it had long been his ambition to write a novel – he has already penned four non-fiction books – he had to force himself to do it.

“I remember lying on the sofa one evening and I saying to myself that I’d just have to get up and do it.”

He made the decision to write the book after covering the Graham Dwyer trial, having become fascinated by how an ordinary appearing man could commit such an appalling murder. It was then that he conceived the idea of the ‘black light’ which draws people to the dark side.

He had started writing it and then the Kinahan feud broke out, with the result that were times when he didn’t have time to devote to it.

"Some days I’d be working sixteen hour days and I didn’t have a chance to write,” he says, describing the work of a reporter as being both “physically and mentally taxing”.

Eventually, four years after setting himself the task of writing the novel, he finished it during lockdown in March 2020.

‘Black Light’ is a gritty thriller set in Dublin which follows Detective John Lazarus, as he hunts down vicious criminals that pry on vulnerable young people,

Haunted by the rape and murder of his own sister, he goes to war with a crime gang and also crosses swords with Sullivan, a high profile journalist.

Of Irish-Italian descent, when he’s not pounding the streets, Lazarus cooks up a mean carbonara and plays cops and robbers with his sons but his determination to catch a monster threatens to put him beyond the pale as he is is drawn to the darkness or ‘black light’ hiding within him.

The novel is a work of fiction, O’Toole stresses, but is inspired by incidents he covered during his career.

While the central character of Lazarus is inspired by Meath-native Detective Sergeant Michael Moran of An Garda Siochana who worked for Interpol in Europe on child protection, O’Toole says that his hero shares characteristics of a number of gardai he knows.

"One of them is a well known garda from Dundalk, a really excellent detective. There’s definitely a lot of him in John Lazarus,” he says, adding that he sent him a signed copy of the book.

He says that he is lucky that his work has given him a massive well of stories to drawn upon.

While all the incidents in the book are fictional, he has used details from cases he covered to add authenticity to the story.

"I have tried to make the book realistic and authentic, and have taken bits from different cases. It’s not about any one case, but a million cases,” he says, adding that there are certain cases which have stayed with him.

His work sees him covering high profile cases, including a number from Dundalk such as the murders of Detective Garda Adrian Donohue and Irene White.

"I met Adrian once and he seemed like a really lovely man. I met him in September 2012 and he was shot in January 2013 and it really brought home how fragile and brittle life can be.”

“I really got the Adrian Donohue case between my teeth and in The Star we kept after Aaron Brady. After he was convicted, several gardai messaged me to say well done as they felt it was important that the we had kept it in the public memory as a lot of gardai around the country did worry that it was being forgotten.”

Likewise, he feels that the role of the press was important in bringing the killer of Irene White to justice.

"That was one that stayed with me,” he says, revealing that he got very friendly with Irene’s late sister Anne Delcassian.

“I admired how she never gave up,” he says of Anne’s doggedness to see justice for her sister who was murdered as she washed the dishes in the kitchen of her Icehouse Hill home in 2005.

"She kept the pressure on and kept Irene in the public eye and helped to force the issue so that the investigation was kept alive.”

O’Toole believes that his story that the convicted killer Anthony Lambe was about to name the other two men involved in the case led to Niall Power handing himself in.

“It’s one of the highlights of my career and shows the benefits of journalism. Journalism can be a force for good – sometimes we don’t realise how important it is.”

He is hopeful that the mastermind who ordered the murder of the mother of three will face justice.

"It’s just a pity Anne didn’t live to see it. She was desperate to see justice done.”

As a journalist working for a tabloid newspaper, he is used to being accused of sensationalising crime but he argues that all crime victims are equal and deserve to have their stories told.

"Every time someone is murdered, we put it on the front page. It’s the State’s job to protect people and it’s our job to highlight when that doesn’t happen.”

"I get appalled when certain newspapers decide that one life is more important than another. Every life is equal and every victim counts so they all go on the front page, no matter what their background, whether they’re Traveller, native Irish, new Irish, or Eastern European living here."

He says that several publishers turned the book down on the grounds that women wouldn’t like it.

“Claire Byrne interviewed me and said she liked it,” he says with the quiet satisfaction of a man proved right.

Published by Maverick House, ‘Black Light’ is available in print and online, ISBN 9781908518712.