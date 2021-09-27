Average three-bed semi in Co Louth now stands at €245,000

The price of the average second-hand three-bed semi in County Louth has risen by 4.3% to €245,000 in the last three months, according to a national survey by Real Estate Alliance.

Across the county, homes are reaching sale agreed in three weeks, the Q3 REA Average House Price Index shows.

In Drogheda, average prices this quarter rose 4% to €260,000, with time to sell remaining at three weeks.

“Prices remain particularly strong in the immediate Drogheda area for good three beds such as semi-detached and end terraces, with outlying villages making about 7% less,” said Darina Collins of REA O’Brien Collins, Drogheda.

“We have seen an increase in the supply of new homes this quarter.”

The average price in Dundalk this quarter rose 4.6% to €230,000, with time taken to sell remaining at two weeks.

“The continued shortage of supply is keeping pressure on sale and rental values,” said Michael Gunne of REA Gunne Property, Dundalk.Average house prices nationally have risen by €3,500 per month since the end of June, with selling prices in commuter areas and small towns increasing by over double the growth experienced in the major cities.