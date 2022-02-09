Average Louth rent now almost €1,400

The average rent in Louth is now €1,396 a month, up a massive 119% from its lowest point, according to the latest report from Daft.ie.

As part of the Dublin commuter belt, increased rents in the county are reflecting the very low availability of property to rent in the region.

In Louth, rents were on average 8.3% higher in the final quarter of 2021 than a year previously. The average listed rent is now €1,396, up 119% from its lowest point.

Nationwide rents in the final quarter of 2021 were an average of 10.3% higher than the same period in 2020, according to the latest Rental Report by daft.ie. The average monthly rent nationwide between October and December was €1,524, up 3% on the first quarter and double the low of €765 per month seen in late 2011.

The sharp increase in rents around the country reflects a worsening of the unprecedented scarcity of rental homes.

The report also shows that many people are paying more in rent than they would if they had a mortgage.

“The strong rebound in economic activity, as public health restrictions relax, has translated into a strong demand for rental accommodation,” the report’s author, Ronan Lyons, Associate Professor of Economics at Trinity College Dublin said. “Coming at a time of very weak rental supply, this has pushed rents up further, with inflation at its highest rate nationwide since early 2018. The number of live rental ads is at its lowest ever on record, with fewer than 1,400 live ads on February 1st.”