Australian police help in Tom Oliver murder investigation

British police investigating the murder of Cooley man Tom Oliver, under the terms of Operation Kenova, are interested in one man understood to be living in Australia.

The farmer, was kidnapped, tortured and brutally murdered by the IRA thirty years ago this summer. Investigators are understood to be seeking one man in Australia described as being ‘key’ to the murder.

Jon Boutcher, the former chief constable of Bedfordshire who heads Operation Kenova, is investigating a number of unsolved murders in Northern Ireland, including the murder of the married father of seven which shocked and horrified communities in north Louth, and across the country. Mr Oliver’s body was discovered in Belleeks, Co. Armagh following his abduction from his farmland.

It is understood by sources close to the family that the identity of a man described as ‘key’ to the investigation, has been passed on by Operation Kenova, to the New South Wales Police Counter Terrorism unit.

The man has been living in Australia for some years among the Irish community and Police are attempting to locate him at various addresses along the east coast including in Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland.

Speaking at a fresh appeal for information on the 30th anniversary of the murder last month, Mr Boutcher said ‘’We leave no stone unturned in our efforts to get to the truth for families’’.

‘’We are gaining access to files and evidence which was not available to previous inquiries. Nothing, and no one, is off limits to Kenova’’.

The former police chief is further reported as saying ‘’Our inquiries are focused on the east coast (of Australia) and we are working closely with law enforcement to trace some people who we feel may have important information which will help us get answers that Tom’s family so desperately need and deserve'’.

The family of Tom Oliver, stated on the 30th anniversary of his murder, that the 'net is closing' on his killers after fresh evidence was recovered.



