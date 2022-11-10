Aura Leisure Drogheda named as one of Ireland's Best Workplaces

The team at Aura Leisure Drogheda think it is a great place to work, and that's official!

The Aura Lesiure Centre in Drogheda has once again been officially named as a ‘Great Place to Work!”

The Aura Holohan Group say they are proud to announce the certification, after a thorough and independent analysis conducted by Great Place to Work® Institute Ireland. The accreditation process is based on direct feedback from employees, provided as part of an extensive and anonymous survey about the workplace experience.

‘Our unique selling point is our people. You cannot have engaged and loyal customers if you don’t have engaged and passionate staff,” explains Executive Chairman of the Aura Holohan Group Gar Holohan.

"We are on a mission to increase community-wide participation in sport, fitness and exercise activities in Ireland and to help people live healthier and happier lives. And we are very fortunate to have attracted a team of people who are passionate ambassadors for this mission. That is why we put a huge amount of our resources into focusing on or values and purpose, which in turns makes Aura a great place to be for both our staff and our customers.’

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Great Place to Work® recognises Best Workplaces™ across the world in a series of national lists including those published by The Irish Times and Fortune magazine (USA). Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognise truly outstanding workplace cultures.

"Our people engagement programmes set us apart in the sports and leisure industry as it places our people firmly at the heart of what we do. We regularly seek feedback from our teams through these programmes and we have implemented a wide range of initiatives that help to motivate and engage our teams to deliver their best for the business,” adds Gar. “Achieving this independent certification from Great Place to Work® Institute Ireland demonstrates to us that our people endorse and support our culture, values and mission”.

The Aura Holohan Group is one of the largest employers in the Irish leisure sector. The brands within the Group include ten Aura Leisure Centres, five Anytime Fitness Clubs nationwide, as well as DKIT Sport in Dundalk and a Support Office in Dublin where they also operate Holohan Leisure Consultancy.

The group is Ireland's foremost specialist in the management of sports & leisure facilities, focusing on quality award winning services across all operations. The Aura Swim Academy is Ireland’s largest swimming academy with over 12,000 children attending lessons each week. The Aura Holohan Group has won numerous national awards for Disability Inclusion, Health and Safety, Environmental Management and Quality Systems.