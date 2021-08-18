Athletes trying to get back on track

With preparations continuing for the Termonfeckin 10 Mile which takes place next Sunday, Drogheda & District AC is hoping this new event helps reinvigorate members after the long spells spent in sporting lockdown since the Covid-19 outbreak.

It has been a difficult time for the Newtownstalaban-based outfit and chairperson Ciara O’Reilly said the appetite does not seem to be there for competitive racing at the moment despite athletes training as keenly as ever.

Ciara cast her mind back to March 2020 when normal life changed for everyone.

‘We had to close down our field, our open-air training facility, as per Athletics Ireland guidelines.

‘We have an 800m all-weather track and we weren’t even allowed to use that. Members of the public were hopping the gate to use it, but our members couldn’t because it was against the rules, so that was a big struggle.

‘We were like vagrants on the road and in Meadowview pitches, depending on whether it was within 2km or 5km. It was desperate.’

Of course, there was another lockdown introduced at the end of 2020, and at this point it appeared club members’ patience was starting to wear thin.

‘We were forced to close again. We had a lot of back-lash from members who felt we shouldn’t have closed, that we were a unique facility. We really campaigned to keep it open, but we just weren’t allowed,’ Ciara explained.

During the periods of Lockdown athletes had to train on their own.

‘We tried to give them virtual training plans and we encouraged everyone to work towards virtual target times. We tried to put a competitive element to it.’

Results were posted on a Facebook group and a virtual league was created to stimulate interest, because there was a big fall-off in membership.

‘Because it (Lockdown) happened so early in the year, people just didn’t renew their membership,’ Ciara pointed out.

‘We have a mortgage to pay so we needed money. We had to ensure people felt the need to renew their membership. We worked really hard all year to interact with people.’

All those efforts appeared to have been worthwhile.

‘We would have had 600 members the year before. We got up to over 500, which was really good and testament to the captains and coaches, the efforts they put in to keep people engaged.’

Of course, restrictions remain in place.

‘We are still only allowed to hold events for up to 200 people. It’s not about the strict rules of what you can and can’t do it’s about the appetite for it. A lot of people are waiting to be double vaccinated.’

Drogheda & District recently held a number of 5ks, low-key affairs, the chairperson said.

‘Normally events would be a big deal. That’s kind of our thing, where you would have teas and coffees and run road races in the town.

‘Now we use our own facility to start and finish in the open air, so nobody is on top of each other.

‘You have to be socially-distant at the start line. There are a lot of things to be considerate of.’

There was a 5k within the field, confined to members, followed by two more on the road which were opened up to the public.

‘Numbers were very low. Last September we held two 5ks and they both sold out within a day.

‘This year the appetite is not there. We had just over 100 in one of them and just under 100 in the other.’

However, the inaugural Termonfeckin 10 Mile looks to have captured the imagination.

‘This is a brand-new event over the longest distance we have ever done before. It goes out to Termonfeckin from our field, does a countryside loop and comes back.

‘Numbers are going really well. It will be the same 200 restriction, and it appears to have caught the interest of runners in other clubs.’

A lot of work is involved, and Ciara admits they are struggling to attract sponsors.

‘You need your club members to facilitate the event. A 10-mile race requires 50 marshals. It’s really hard to get the volunteers.’

While many of the older runners are all training and not particularly anxious to race, the same cannot be said of the younger athletes.

‘For juveniles, we slightly modified the Louth Championships and there was huge take up in that. Kids were delighted to be going racing and delighted to have something to do.

‘Maybe the adults will catch up eventually,’ Ciara remarked.