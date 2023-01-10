Astronomical gas bill for over €7,000 could spell the end for Louth restaurant

A local business is struggling to stay open after receiving a whopping €7,000 gas bill for just over two months trading.

Jack’s take-away in West Street only opened their doors in October, and even then a flood forced them to close temporarily for a fortnight, however if the astronomical bill isn’t paid, they may have to close them permanently.

Owner Basem Marei, who also owns Casa Nova restaurant in the North Quay, says it is not possible they used that amount of gas in two months, and such a tenfold increase would close them down.

"We are trading in Casa Nova for eight years, and our average gas bill was between €350 and €650 for two months depending on busy periods, but our latest bill there is €1,700,” he explains. “And now in Jacks, which we only opened in October, we were sent two bills – one for over €3,000 which we wanted checked, and they came back telling us it was actually for over €7,000, which we haven’t even spent in the other restaurant in four years!”

Basem says he has no idea why the gas bill would be so high.

"Our usage is the same as all Italian or Mediterranean restaurants - we have pizza ovens, fryers and cookers – and even in Jacks we tend not to do much pasta, so don’t use the cooker, and the only extra is the kebab machine,” he explains. “The difference with other restaurants should be €100 or so, but it can’t be €6,000 or so.”

He says even the gas bill in Casa Nova has never been so high as this before, and these bills are putting such financial strain on the businesses, that they could be forced to close.

"I have contacted the gas company, and told them, that not even in a dream could we have used €7,000 worth of gas, we are not a factory with hundreds of people working there, we are just a kebab shop,” says Basem. “They say they will look into it, but the first time we checked the bill, they doubled it, and if we don’t pay the bill, they will probably cut the gas, and we can’t trade anyway.”

He says these kind of increases will force people out of business, with job losses, when they want to improve the local economy.

"We are trying to keep businesses open in Drogheda, and offer a service, but no one could survive and pay these bills,” he adds. “I am hoping it is a mistake but I have a feeling we will have to play it anyway if we want to stay open.”