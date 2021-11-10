Aston Village Mr Price canteen closed due to rat droppings

“A grave and imminent danger’ from the presence of rats was evident in the canteen and store room of Mr Price, Aston Village, according to a health inspectors report prior to the ordering of its immediate closure.

The premises in Aston Village was the subject of an inspection on October 18th by the Food Safety Authority of Ireland, which found rats and droppings in the food preparation area of the canteen. The other area was a closed store room, neither of which were open to the public at the time.

The report noted active rodent (rats) infestation with droppings present and gnaw marks on a wall and rodent droppings found in the staff canteen.

"Droppings were found in the canteen, at the hot water boiler and behind the fridge, and found on a pallet that contained numerous boxes of crisps,” detailed the report. ”Two of those boxes contained gnawed packets of crisps and mouse droppings”.

It concluded that rat droppings and urine ‘present a real risk to public health’.

“All food businesses have a legal obligation to ensure that they adhere to a high standard of food safety and hygiene at all times,” said Dr Pamela Byrne, Chief Executive, FSAI. “It is also imperative that a proper pest control system is in place and that this is checked very regularly in order to avoid infestations of rodents and insects.,”

She said it is also essential that food businesses have a strong food safety and hygiene culture in their business, which can be achieved through ongoing training of all members of their team and a strong commitment to food safety from the management team.

"Consumers have a right to safe food and food businesses have a legal requirement to ensure that the food they are processing, serving or selling is safe to eat."

Three other Closure Orders and one Improvement Order were served on food businesses throughout the country during the month of October for breaches of food safety legislation, pursuant to the FSAI Act, 1998 and the European Union (Official Controls in Relation to Food Legislation) Regulations, 2020. The Enforcement Orders were issued by environmental health officers in the Health Service Executive (HSE).

The rest of the Mr Price store on the Termonfeckin Road remained open.