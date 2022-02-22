Ashbrook resident ‘trapped in house’ after tree felled by Storm Franklin

A tree blown down by Storm Franklin at Ashbrook Aveune, on Monday morning

While Louth escaped the worst of the recent storms, residents in Ashbrook, Dundalk, woke up on Monday morning to find that Storm Franklin had brought down a large tree in Ashbrook Avenue.

"It’s a huge tree and there was a massive bang about 4am on Monday morning,” said resident Brian McGuinness, whose car is trapped underneath the tree ever since.

“It was very lucky that it landed away from houses and that no-one was hurt.”

However, the tree is causing major inconvenience as it is blocking the roadway, which has been reduced to a single lane, with the result that bin lorries haven’t been able to get through.

"The Council won’t help as they say the tree is on private property and it’s not their responsibility to move it,,” Brian said.

“I didn’t plant the tree yet they expect me to move it. I’m literally trapped in the house,” he said adding that he has to squeeze under a shrub to get into his house.

While he hasn’t been able to inspect this car properly, he doesn’t think it has been too badly damaged.

“I’m disappointed with the Council’s response. The tree is a hazzard and children are playing on it.”