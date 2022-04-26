Ary the Flying Dutchman clocks up 60km a day on his trusty bike

He has become a familiar sight on Drogheda roads in recent years, taking his daily 60km round trip cycle from the town centre to Julianstown and back, in all weathers, steadily peddling, his sunglasses as ubiquitous as Bono’s.

Ary is a retired civil servant from the Netherlands, who says he is 70 plus and has such a passion for his bicycle, he is as regular on the roads now as the 101 bus.

"I have been cycling the roads for the past five years or so, but people only seem to have noticed me since we had lockdown,” says Ary, who is married to an Irish woman, and settled back here from his native Holland in 2017.”But being Dutch, I have been cycling since I was a small boy.”

Ary may only be relatively new to the town, but has been visiting Ireland for over 50 years.

"It was 51 years ago that I met a lovely Dublin girl but we moved to Netherlands and would come back on holidays,” he explains. “When it came to wanting to settle back in my wife’s home country after I retired, we looked all over Dublin, but found Drogheda to be very handy to the airports, the train station, and it has lovely beaches nearby.”

Ary cycles every day, in most weathers, and even has a little umbrella on the back of his bike, in case he gets caught in a shower!

"During lockdown, I got used to cycling the same circuit Dublin Road – Julianstown – Laytown -Piltown, and it usually takes me around one hour and 15 minutes,” says the youthful septuagenarian. “I usually stop for about 10 minutes in Laytown, to feed the birds a little bit of bread, and sometimes have an ice cream myself!”

Ary says the traffic is normally quite good to him, but it’s not really that safe on Irish roads for bicycles, and he would still love to see more cycle paths.

"They are thinking of having a cycle track with a boardwalk along the Boyne to the sea, and that would be most welcome, and I look forward to that,” he says. “I love that people beep and wave at me now, and even approach me in the shop, where people are always nice to me.”

Julianstown resident Sean O’Brien says everyone loves to see Ary coming through the village now.

“He is now a well-known and popular figure in the area, who has found his own solution to the rising cost of petrol. His level of fitness would put many of us to shame,” says Sean.

“Known locally as ‘The Legend’, people can set their watch by him or even predict the weather, depending on Ary’s cycling attire on the day!”

Even though he has a car for longer journeys, Ary has no plans to stop his marathon daily cycles, and is periodically kept safe by passing van drivers!

"I have a nice story, that could only happen in Ireland; I always wear a high vis vest so cars can see me, and a few years ago, a man got out of a van and told me the one I had wasn’t visible enough and gave me a brand new one,” he says with a smile. “It has happened me two more times, and a chipper even offered to pay me to cycle around with their name on it, but I’m not interested.

"I have a cycling club in Ireland, and it’s just me!”