Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.6°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Ary the Flying Dutchman clocks up 60km a day on his trusty bike

Ary is a familiar sight on the roads of Drogheda and East Meath. Expand
Ary regularly receives offers of sponsorship and free hi-vis vests! Expand
Ary stops to feed the birds when he reaches Laytown. Expand

Close

Ary is a familiar sight on the roads of Drogheda and East Meath.

Ary is a familiar sight on the roads of Drogheda and East Meath.

Ary regularly receives offers of sponsorship and free hi-vis vests!

Ary regularly receives offers of sponsorship and free hi-vis vests!

Ary stops to feed the birds when he reaches Laytown.

Ary stops to feed the birds when he reaches Laytown.

/

Ary is a familiar sight on the roads of Drogheda and East Meath.

droghedaindependent

Alison Comyn

He has become a familiar sight on Drogheda roads in recent years, taking his daily 60km round trip cycle from the town centre to Julianstown and back, in all weathers, steadily peddling, his sunglasses as ubiquitous as Bono’s.

Ary is a retired civil servant from the Netherlands, who says he is 70 plus and has such a passion for his bicycle, he is as regular on the roads now as the 101 bus.

Privacy