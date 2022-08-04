Arts briefs

BLACKROCK OPEN MIC

Rock Waves, a new open mic night at The Bayview Tavern gets underway on Thursday August 11th at 8pm.

Hosted by Clodagh Kerley and Jim Shevlin, who have got lots of help from Conor Hughes and Daire Stanley, the idea is to offer a platform to support and encourage local talent.

So, if you have a talent you would like to share or need a friendly stage to warm up on they would love to see you there on August 11th at 8pm.

ROSIE IN RESIDENCY

Dundalk harpist Rosie Murphy will be playing a concert with Dublin-based flautist Martina O’Connell in the dlr Lexlcon Studio, Dun Laoghaire on Friday August 5 .

Rosie is the Dun Laoghaire- Rathdown’s Emerging Musician in Residence and is composing a new contemporary work for concert harp and flute. The music will consist of acoustic and electronic elements as it navigates new musical boundaries.

The concert on Friday night is a taster of what is to come on Culture Night in September when they will present the visited work.

The show is free but booking is essential via eventbrite.

FILM MAKERS FUND-RAISERS

The Louth Film Makers Society are busy getting the funds together for their annual film festival which takes place in An Tain Arts Centre on October 1st and 2nd

Their popular Reggae Reggae Docks event returns on Friday August 5th from 4pm when the area outside The Spirit Store will be buzzing with the classic reggae tunes, with darts and basketball and food stalls.

Then there’s a pub quiz on Tuesday August 9th with the one and only quiz master and DJ Goosey. Doors open at 8.30pm and there will be lots of prizes and raffles.