Arson investigation underway in Louth after blaze at Anglo Printers

Managing Director of Anglo Printers in Drogheda says it is a miracle that the fire that he says was started deliberately at the plant on Sunday night didn’t destroy the building, and put almost 50 people out of work.

Padraic Kierans says gardai are investigating the likelihood of the blaze being an arson attack, after CCTV footage shows a group of five youths filling wheelie bins with pallets and setting them on fire, which caused extensive damage to an office and workers’ canteen to the east of the premises.

"Thankfully the fire didn’t reach the main part of the factory and the fire brigade were on site in minutes and were incredible – three units; two from Drogheda and one from Dunleer – and put up a wall of water to protect the paper stock and machinery.

"Only for their quick reaction and ability to contain the fire, we would have been wiped out, and another two minutes, and it would have been gone.”

The attack happened around 8pm, and Padraic was alerted by an alarm on his mobile phone at home, which notified him of an activated fire alarm.

"These things can sometimes be a false alarm, but I have CCTV connected, and I could see the fire and called the fire brigade, who had already been alerted by two neighbours,” explains Padraic, who runs the 35 year old family business with his brother Peter.

"It’s not uncommon for us to have workers here at night or on a Sunday, so luckily no one was injured, but it is an nightmare scenario, with energy costs and inflation, so having to deal with this is ridiculous, and it is hard to understand why someone would engage in such a wanton act of vandalism, which could endanger an entire business.”

Padraic says they are able to remain open and it is business as usual.

"These vandals are brazen as you like, and they really couldn’t care less,” he says. “Gardai are examining footage and the crime scene, and hopefully they will be caught soon.”