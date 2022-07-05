Arson attack on Louth surgery ‘cowardly and vindictive’ says defiant GP

"We will not be intimidated” said a defiant Blackrock GP after a suspected arson attack led to a fire at Southbeach Medical Centre which caused over €16,000 in damage to equipment.

Dr. Samir Akhal told The Argus that he was “shocked” to receive a phone call from a couple living above the practice in the early hours of June 14th.

“They heard a bang that sounded like a window breaking, and then a few minutes later there was smoke coming out of the building.”

Dundalk Fire Service and gardai attended the scene at around 3.20a.m, and although the couple had thankfully escaped unharmed, a blaze had broken out in the centre.

The fire caused extensive damage to medical equipment, which Dr. Samir said is estimated at €15,000 to €16,000, along with the damage to the building itself.

Photographs of the scene showed a charred examination bed and other medical and surgical equipment destroyed by fire.

The blaze saw the busy surgery closed for almost two weeks, but reopened as normal last week.

Dr. Samir said that he was “completely at a loss” as to why the centre would be targetted, saying "We have no conflict with anyone, or grievance, and mainly operate a general practice here alongside some aesthetics and orthopaedics.”

He added that an attack on a medical centre “has a real impact on our patients” and led to a series of cancelled appointments for many people.

“It is shocking this would happen at a GP surgery, causing a lot of damage and leaving patients unable to attend appointments.”

He had a strong message for anyone involved in the incident.

"We will not be intimidated by such a cowardly and vindictive attack on a medical practice.”

“We are back operating as normal now. This will not kill our spirit.”

Gardai confirmed they were investigating a “suspected criminal damage by fire” at the centre. CCTV outside the building and at a nearby premises is being examined.

“We would like to thank the local community for their support, the local Gardai, and Fire Brigade, and a special thank you to my staff Carol and Joanne, and to my colleagues Dr. Liam McGrath and Dr. Michael Kierans for their help and support.”