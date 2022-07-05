Louth

Arson attack on Louth surgery ‘cowardly and vindictive’ says defiant GP

Equipment at Southbeach Medical Centre was extensively damaged in a suspected arson attack Expand
Equipment at Southbeach Medical Centre was extensively damaged in a suspected arson attack

Equipment at Southbeach Medical Centre was extensively damaged in a suspected arson attack

Olivia Ryan

"We will not be intimidated” said a defiant Blackrock GP after a suspected arson attack led to a fire at Southbeach Medical Centre which caused over €16,000 in damage to equipment.

Dr. Samir Akhal told The Argus that he was “shocked” to receive a phone call from a couple living above the practice in the early hours of June 14th.

