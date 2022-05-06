Arrests made in connection to attack on woman along boardwalk

Gardaí have made arrests in connection to the recent attack of the woman on the Oldbridge boardwalk during the month of April.

This was confirmed by the Superintendent in writing to Sinn Féin TD Imelda Munster. It was also stated that Garda overt and convert operations are in place, such as checkpoints, high-visibility patrols, plain clothes patrols and mountain bike patrols, in an effort to prevent further incidents.

Deputy Munster has welcomed the additional Garda measures that have been introduced on the Ramparts Walk on the Boyne River, but has cautioned the need for these measures to continue in the coming weeks and months to ensure people’s safety on the walkway in the longer term.

Deputy Munster said, “The attack on the woman who was out walking her dog in April was horrendous. I would like to extend my best wishes to her and I hope that she is making a good recovery.

“This attack has caused widespread fear about the safety of the Ramparts.

“The Gardaí have also used local media and social media outlets to offer advice to people who use the amenity for walking or exercising.

“It’s vitally important that everyone feels safe when using this walkway, and whilst I am happy to hear about the new measures that have been introduced, it’s important that they continue for the coming weeks and months. Having patrols for a number of days or short weeks isn’t good enough.

“We need long-term assurances of safety on the walkway.”