Around the world in 8 days in memory of Garda Tony Golden

Getting ready for the Around the World in 8 Days cycle challenge in memory of Garda Tony Golden, from left, Karl Dolan, the Bike Station, Gda Kevin Cleary of the organising committee, Ray Fedigan, the Bike Station and Gda Emmet Lindsay.

Colleagues of Garda Tony Golden, who was murdered while serving the community on October 11th, 2015, are once again organising a sponsored cycle in his memory.

This year’s event is being billed Around the World in 8 Day with funds going to the Maria Goretti Foundation which provides respite for children with complex needs.

For a second year in a row, the challenge will be a virtual one due to the on-going COVID-19 restrictions, with participants asked to log their distances to contribute to an over-all total of 40,075 in eight days.

"It’s a nod to Phileas Fogg although we hope to do it a bit quicker!” Gda Aidan Hanlon of the organising committee said.

The challenge is designed for cyclists of all abilities to contribute whatever distances they want to help complete this years challenge of 40,075 kilometres over the eight days of the challenge.

Registration is now open for the challenge which runs from September 11th to September 18th.

Similar to last year, participants register by logging onto www.lh286cycle.com and once they’ve paid the €30 registration fee, they can then log the distance they have cycled during the eight days of the challenge.

There are a number of special prizes including a Biachi road bike for early birds who register before September 5th.

There are also spot prizes for the male and female cyclists who clock up the greatest distance as well as for the best team and best garda team. There is also a daily prize for those who log there mileage and a photographic competition for the best photo captured by participants, either on or off their bike.

All those who complete the challenge will receive a special medal.

Last year’s cycle was a huge success with around 250 participants, raising €11,000 for the Maria Goretti Foundation.

The Lordship-based charity has once again been selected by Tony’s wife Nicola as the recipient for the money raised by the challenge.

Opened in 2007, the Maria Goretti Foundation provides overnight respite for 65 children with autism, learning and physical disabilities.

It is now planning to extend these services in conjunction with the HSE to provide a day respite service for a hundred families in Co Louth. The Foundation is setting up a services fund to cover the cost of activities for the children at no cost to their families.

The advantage of the event being held ‘virtually’ is that people can do it anywhere in the the world.

"Last year we had a fellow who did it while serving overseas with the UN and we already have people in London and Berlin signed up for this year’s event,” said Gda Hanlon.

The challenge is open to cyclists of all abilities and people can cycle as much or as little as they want. It is open to individuals and teams of up to five people and several garda teams from around the country are taking part.

The LH286 Garda Tony Golden Memorial Cycle will have a virtual start in Blackrock, on Sunday September 5th.