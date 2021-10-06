Arnd’s on the ball as he rolls into town!

German environmentalist Arnd Drossel was given a warm Drogheda welcome by Mayor James Byrne, when he quite literally rolled into town on his way to Scotland!

The artist and activist is rolling his giant metal sphere 1,500km, through seven countries, in just 91 days on his way to Glasgow for the UN Climate Change Conference at the start of November.

"I’m on a Promise Walk from my hometown of Paderborn in Germany, which I started in July, and I hope to reach Glasgow for October 30th ,” explains Arnd, who is travelling with his wife Petra, who drives with him in her VW campervan. “Ireland was a very important stop for me because I want to pass as many countries as possible.”

The message Arnd is carrying with him

"We all can feel united in protecting our earth and we all know what needs to be done, and it’s not easy to change as people are comfortable with the way things are done,” he agrees. “But if everyone has one small step, like eating less meat once a week, using the shower one minute less, take the bicycle instead of the car; we can all around the world take care of our future – symbolised by the sphere.”

Arnd created the globe himself, and it weighs a whopping 160kg. He has rolled his way through Germany, Holland, Belgium, France and the UK, before making his way from Dublin to Belfast, via Skerries, Balbriggan, Laytown, Drogheda and Dundalk.

"I got a very good welcome in Laytown and Bettystown, with people beeping and waving, and people stopping to get pictures with us,” he explains. “It is great to see the Mayor of Drogheda coming to talk with us, and we want to return to Drogheda next year for a holiday, as it is a very old town, with beautiful buildings.”

Mayor James Byrne, who is a teacher in the Sacred Heart school, commended the message that was rolled through the town.

"As an educator, I try to pass onto the students that they have a responsibility for future generations to leave the planet in the same way, if not in a better state,” said Cllr Byrne. “Your commitment is to be commended and Louth County Council is trying to promote the idea of a sustainable energy community, which could be a school, football club or business focussing on what one small change could be made to make a difference.”

The commitment from the Mayor is just one of many Arnd is collecting along the way. He is asking everyone he meets to make one small promise to try and live in a more sustainable way. He is also collecting promises on his website and will present them when he arrives in Scotland.

"People have been the most friendly here, and I have heard the roads might be bad, but they are very good,” he laughs. “The sphere is good to roll, except when I come to the hills!”

You can find out more about Arnd’s quest on https://mypromise.earth/en.