‘Army of lifesavers’ trained as defibrillator now in Garda station

After two years of tireless efforts, a public defibrillator unit has finally been installed in Drogheda Garda Station, with over 70 Garda personnel and staff trained in its use in the past week.

The initiative is the brainchild of Jim Shields and his family of the East Meath Defibrillator Unit and was launched at a ceremony at the barracks on Friday, which saw a large attendance from all local emergency services, including gardai, paramedics, firefighters and coast guards

"People will now know, in the event of an emergency that there is a defibrillator unit in Drogheda Garda Station, and we have the advantage that we can get that unit to an emergency quickly, with blue lights and siren.” said Superintendent Andrew Watters. “Now we also have people trained, as the emergency could happen here in the station, or could be in the main street.”

Jim Shields has made it his life goal to train as many people as possible in emergency first response, and even had to carry it out on his own son Joey when he survived a heart attack in 2020..

“From 2012, I decided to put one defibrillator up in the square in Bettystown and trained six people, and now they’re all over East Meath and Drogheda – 21 and more to come, and now we have trained over 600 local students in secondary schools on how to do CPR and use the public defibrillator units,” explains Jim, a native of Belfast who has lived on the East coast now for decades. “It was long a goal of mine to get one installed at the garda station, so am delighted to see it here today, and we’re working on more town centre locations as well.”

Mayor James Byrne was on hand to welcome the latest central location, paying tribute to Jim and the East Meath volunteers, as well as all the emergency workers.

"I want to thank you all for your unwavering commitment to the people of Drogheda and East Meath – your work doesn’t stop, pandemic or otherwise – and these small little pieces of equipment are vital for saving lives,” said Mayor Byrne.

"Thank you for all the fundraising and training you do – at this stage you have created an army of lifesavers in the region, and Jim and crew, you should be proud of what you have done, and Supt Watters, thank you all for your support.

"It highlights your community-first style of leadership in Drogheda, and it is reassuring to know this unit will save lives.”

Retired paramedic PJ Gallagher also outlined the importance of having defibrillator units available to the public, as well as gardai and other clerical staff.

“Events like this highlight sudden cardiac death and the importance of a defibrillator and CPR to saving lives,” he added.

A practical demonstration followed, with three serving gardai and a training dummy.

If you are interested in learning CPR or getting involved with your local cardiac first response group, email cfr@hse.ie or visit East Meath Defibrillator Unit on Facebook.