Armed gardaí search Scotch Hall following cash in transit robbery in Louth

The cash in transit robbery at Scotch Hall took place shortly after 2pm.

The cash in transit van remained parked at the entrance to Scotch Hall as gardai investigated the robbery.

Shoppers at Scotch Hall Shopping Centre in Drogheda were shocked at the sight of what appeared to be an armed robbery of a cash delivery on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened at the escalators across from Waterstones’ book shop shortly after 2pm.

A security guard from a cash-in-transit van, which was parked outside the entrance, was travelling upstairs via the escalators when a man entered the shop wearing a balaclava and shouted at the guard to drop the cash box he was carrying.

"It was very shocking and over in seconds,” said an eye witness. “As the guard was going upstairs with a case, a man came running into the centre with his face covered, and started shouting at him to hand over the case. He had his hand under his jacket, but I don’t know if he was armed or not.”

The eye witness said the guard threw the case down to the robber, who fled out of the building to a waiting car.

"The car seemed to have the windows covered with cardboard or something, so you couldn’t see in,” said the shocked witness. “The gardai were here in a few minutes but I think the car was gone.”

Armed gardai arrived on the scene and searched the area with the assistance of the aerial support unit (helicopter).

No one was seriously hurt in the robbery.

Gardai are appealing to any more witnesses to contact them at Drogheda Garda Station on 041 9874200.