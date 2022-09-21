Armed Garda Unit stationed at Louth Secondary School

Drogheda Gardaí were stationed at St Oliver’s Secondary School on Wednesday morning, at 11am, following a call from the Principal.

Students were subject to a hoax, which made its way to the Drogheda Dolls Facebook page.

A Snapchat message made its rounds around the student body, which said, “Spread the word, tomorrow at 11:02, I will be shooting up St Oliver’s Drogheda and I’m going to put bullets in everyone’s heads. Spread the word on your story friend.”

Deputy Principal, John Heeney said, “We were aware of it early this morning and we immediately contacted the Gardaí.

"The Gardaí will be releasing a statement soon on the matter. We’re just trying to get to the bottom of it.”

Many concerned parents headed directly to the school to withdraw their children for the remainder of the day.

Parents said they were unsure what was happening, with one parent saying the school sent out an email and a text message, but she did not receive any word herself.

“A similar incident took place last year, that was to do with a suicide, someone said they were going to go into the school and blow it up,” said one parent.