Ardee's Fr Christy O’Brien was an inspirational priest

ARCHBISHOP Eamon Martin has said the lifelong devotion of Fr Christy O’Brien to his role within the Church should be an inspiration to any young man contemplating a life with the religious.

Speaking at the funeral mass of the Ardee man in St. Patrick’s Church, Rathvilly, he said it was wonderful to hear people talk so lovingly of Christy and clearly he had left his mark with people.

Addressing his family and friends, the Archbishop thanked Christy for his generous service as a priest and said his family could be proud of him. Fr Larry Caraher and Fr Tom Daly were just two of his old friends who attended the concelebrated mass.

Fr Christy was born on 13 February 1938 in Ardee and attended the De La Salle Secondary School, Ardee from 1950-51 and then moving to St Patrick’s College, Armagh 1951-56 and St Patrick’s College, Maynooth 1956-63. He was ordained on 23 June 1963.

His brother, Pat, told the congregation that Christy was in Armagh in the years after WWII and it was a tough time.

He enjoyed playing GAA and was an accomplished full back with a dash of flare. He recalled one occasion when he secured the ball and went on a solo run, only to get an earful from the watching coach, ‘O’Brien, full backs don’t go on solo runs!’

‘He was a very modest man and a thoughful character who loved to read and listening to BBC4. He could always see the comical side of things.’

However, Christy’s proudest golfing moment came at Baltray when he landed a hole in one. The shot hit a tree and bounced across the green and into the hole.

His playing companion - a fellow priest - certainly deflated his celebrations with the quote, ‘what an unbelievable fluke!’

During his priestly life, Fr Christy served: On Loan to Archdiocese of Birmingham 1963-64, Chaplain to Emigrants, Birmingham 1964-69, Assistant, Monasterboice, Curate, St Peter’s, Drogheda 1970-80, Curate, Lordship & Ballymascanlon 1980-93, On Loan to Diocese of Sale, Australia 1993-94, Curate, Kilsaran 1994-95, Parish Priest, Clogherhead 1995-07, Pastor Emeritus 2007-21.

He died on 14 August 2021 at SignaCare, Killerig, Co. Carlow

He is the beloved brother of the late Dolores; sadly missed by his loving brothers Fr. Tom and Pat, sister Anne, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives and friends.

He was buried in Rathvilly Cemetery.