Ardee supports Ukraine

A efforts continue around the country to provide support to those in Ukraine, Ardee in County Louth have come together as a community to send much needed utilities to the country.

A drop off point in Ardee, at the Flower Shop across from Lidl, along with the Mary’s GAA club room, are accepting donations, as an initial effort.

The second point in the GAA club rooms at St Mary's Club is just on the outskirts of town, and they have kindly provided a few rooms to allow the volunteers to sort, pack and pallet the collections.

Both centre’s are open from 10am, running late into the night. Anyone is welcome to drop in at any stage.

A small group with a number of volunteers known as Ardee Community Support, have come together following an appeal from Kornelia Kmita, who reached out looking for volunteers to help and for donations.

Rose McClusker, who is involved with the Ardee and District Cancer support group, said she got involved with Ardee Community Support once Kornelia came forward, leading to the group volunteering their time.

“Our original aim was to fill a few pallets and join with another container elsewhere,” said Rose McClusker, a volunteer.

"Ardee Coach Trim came on board in a big way, and provided the trailer, the 40 foot container, two drivers, all the fuel expenses and all the ferry expenses.”

Taking off on Tuesday, the containers are heading for the Polish border with the group continuing their efforts to collect more donations.

Such items the group are accepting include baby food, blankets, sleeping bags, new socks, along with a variety of additional items such as non-perishables.

The group of volunteers are continuing their work for another week with the hope of sending a second container or at least join with another container elsewhere.

With a number of volunteers and numerous Ukrainian families living in the community and in Dundalk, who are all on board, the community is uniting to help in any way they can.

Rose said, "Its a desperate measure for desperate times. We feel helpless, you’re watching the news and you’re watching the devastation and these cities being cut off without their basic needs and having to try and flee.”

"Our aim is to try and get some of our aid into the Ukraine but our transport people would obviously be trying to link up with other efforts on the Polish border to try and get some of the aid across the border into Ukraine. But I’m not sure if that will be successful or not.”

"You sit there and you can’t just sit on your hands any longer, that’s really it,” Rose added.

“I salute Ardee Coach Trim, they just can not do enough. They provided 200 top quality sleeping bags which were donated to them recently through one of their customer bases,” said Rose. “Very valuable stuff that is badly needed.”