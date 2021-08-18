Ardee Castle closure remains huge talking point

THOSE behind the plan for the regeneration of the town of Ardee – Ardee 2040 – have expressed delight at the public interest in the project with a quarter of the town’s population taking part in a public survey.

The aim is that the plan will stimulate the owners of buildings to play their part in the future of Ardee as well as secure more sports and recreation facilities in the area.

A recent webinar outlined the vision, with Frank Pentony from Louth CC stating that funding was secured as part of a rural regeneration fund to appoint consultants to prepare the plan to the planning stage.

The public indicated that location was the key to the future of Ardee, a unique chance for hybrid working in a place that has huge tourism potential, as well as being a great place to live.

Traffic congestion was seen as a huge issue and the need for car free zones raised.

Some said it could take 20 minutes to get from Bridgegate to Supervalu and with that volume brings dangers for pedestrians.

A book shop and art gallery are badly needed in the town and people are keen for the old Supervalu site to be developed. There are also suggestions of a Sunday market.

The limited use of the area around the castle was criticised and appeals made to make more of it, especially with increased lighting.

‘People felt strongly that they wanted to see the castle open,’ Karen Power from consultants, Turleys, stated, but this was an historic issue and was not straight forward. She said the council were working in the background on it.

A greenway or boardwalk along the river Dee was also called for while the area at Ash Walk could be a new market square or a multi purpose space.

The design options for the town are presently being considered and will be brought forward to the council as part of the next phase.