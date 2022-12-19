Archbishops met with Ukrainian refugees as Christmas message recorded in Dundalk

The Roman Catholic and Church of Ireland Primates of All Ireland, Archbishop Eamon Martin and Archbishop John McDowell met with Ukrainian refugees when they visited Dundalk recently for the recording of their annual Christmas message to be aired on Christmas Eve.

The two Archbishops travelled to Dundalk earlier this month to record their message from St Patrick’s Cathedral, with performances from the pupils of Dundalk Grammar Junior School and Realt na Mara.

They spoke to volunteers from St Patrick’s Soup Kitchen who will be handing out hundreds of food parcels for those in need this Christmas.

While in Dundalk they also met with Ukrainian refugees staying in Glen Gat Guest house.

It was a very special occasion for the refugees who are preparing to spend their first Christmas away from their homeland. Most of them are women and children who have had to leave their husbands behind.

They have been given a warm welcome by Tim Mullins and his family, who make every effort to make these displaced people feel at home.

“These people are in a very bad situation and it’s up to us all to do what we can to help them,” says Tim. “When I look at my daughters and grandchildren and when I imagine what it would be like for them to be without their husbands in another country I would hope that they would be welcomed with open arms.”

He says that the families staying with them “are very nice people trying to make the best of a tragic situation.”

They are not the first homeless people or refugees to be accommodated in Glen Gat, as the business works closely with Louth County Council and other services.

"We’ve had families from Somalia, we have Irish Traveller families, and now we have Ukrainians along with our regular guests,” says Tim.

When the first Ukrainians arrived in Glen Gat in March, they weren’t just welcomed by the Mullins but by a fellow countrywoman Irene, who has been working there as a cook for several years.

"We now have three Ukrainian women working here – they appreciate the work and we appreciate having them.”

Tim says that having people from different countries staying with them has been hugely educational for the family as it drives home the message that “we are all the same”.

"It goes beyond business, we want them to feel this is their home. We know it’s very tough for them and sometimes you will see them in tears when they are speaking to loved ones back home. It’s up to us to make them more comfortable.”

His daughter Helena has been working closely with the families since their arrival and is planning on helping them celebrate Christmas on January 7, as is the Ukrainian tradition.

She said that the visit by the Archbishops was much appreciated by the Ukrainians, some of whom shared their experiences of fleeing after the Russian invasion and their journey to Ireland.

"We have one woman who was a performer with Circque du Soile. She was living in Kiev and left after the house next door to her was bombed.”

She realises that this Christmas will be very different to the one that they enjoyed last year with their loved ones in Ukraine and is determined to help make this one as special as possible.

She already hosted a party for the mothers and children to coincide with The Toy Show.

‘When the women saw that I was baking, they joined in and made treats which they serve at Christmas time,”