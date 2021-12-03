Approval for mixed-use development in Dublin Street

Louth County Council has given the go-ahead the go-ahead for a new mixed-use development in Dublin Street, Dundalk.

Remcoll Developments Ltd. applied for permission for the demolition of existing retail/commercial units, boundary walls, rear storage yard and parking area and construction of new mixed-use development ranging from 2-5 storeys, consisting of 1 retail unit (86sqm) and 51 residential units (6 studio, 23 one-bed and 22 two-bed units) arranged around a central courtyard and including refuse storage, cycle parking, communal storage, playground, 2m wide footpath along the northern elevation and all associated site development works, at 84-88 Dublin Street.

Significant further information received on 29 October 21 provides for, inter alia, a reduction to 49 apartments in total.

Meanwhile, WuXi Biologics Ireland Ltd has been granted retention permission and permission for elements of its permitted development (Louth County Council Reg. Ref 08/822 which has been extended in duration under Reg. Ref 18/187 and subsequent permission Reg. Ref. 18/817) of a medium to large scale biopharmaceutical manufacturing facility, referred to as Site 2 in the planning permission, at Mullagharlin, Dundalk.

The overall GFA (Gross Floor Area) of the buildings on Site2 is proposed to increase by 513m2 from 54,232m2 to 54,745m2.

The retention permission concerns elements of the under-construction development and permission to complete and reconfigure other elements as proposed in the application documents, as summarised as below.

Permission - Revised entrance security gates, corporate backlit signage to the northeast corner of Building DK2, revised landscape proposals.

Retention Permission 1. Revision to elevational treatments and building configuration. 2. Revisions to entrance details. 3. Addition of substation and switchroom in place of secondary security building and second substation. 4. Revision to parking, internal roads, yards and plant and services layouts. 5. Gas reducing station. 6. Additional cooling plant and associated stair core to building DK4. 7. Addition of electric vehicle charging points.

The application relates to a development which comprises, or is for the purposes of, an activity requiring an integrated pollution prevention and control licence and waste licence.

Permission has been granted to Ion Renewables Limited for construction of a Stationary Battery Storage Facility which includes eight 40ft containers and double medium voltage skids and all associated site and development works, at Xerox Technology Park, Dundalk.

The application was accompanied by a Natura Impact Statement. Significant further information received on 15 October 2021 which included a revised Natura Impact Statement.

John McElroy has received permission for a new calving shed and retention of an underground effluent storage tank and relocation of existing silage pit and all associated site development works, at Cortial, Kilkerley, Dundalk.

Significant further information received on 1 November 2021.