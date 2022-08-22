Applications for large scale residential developments near Boyne Road and Ardee

There are plans to build almost 200 new houses in Drogheda.

Sionna Homes Limited has lodged with Louth County Council an LSD (Large-Scale Residential Development) pre-planning application for 192 residential units (150 apartments and 42 houses) on land to the north of Boyne Road.

A similar application has been made by Amay Developments Ltd to construct 136 residential units at Dawsons Demesne, Ardee.

Meanwhile, Vincent Mathews has applied for permission for amendments to previously granted permission Ref. No. 08/1220 (extended under Ref. No. 19/178), amended under Ref. No. 21/20 and 21/1190, for 1. Replacement of 32 two-storey 3 and 4 bedroom dwelling houses, (6 at 1-2 and 15-18 Potters Field Close; 17 at 1-17 Potters Field Walk; 4 at 22-27 and 33-34 Potters Field Green) with 38 two-, three- and four-bedroom revised residential dwellings, 2 storeys in height and their associated site works.

2. Modifications to 7 house types at 4-10 Potters Field Avenue to recently approved house types A & A1 from granted permission 2120, also involving minor amendments to rear gardens of 1, 2 and 4 Potters Field Avenue.

3. Revised naming and numbering of dwellings to include proposed amendments.

All on a site of 4.6 hectares at Cappocksgreen, bounded at north by N33 Ardee Link Road and south by Sean O’Carroll Street, Cappocksgreen, Ardee.

Kinahan’s Irish Whiskey Ltd is seeking permission for the construction of a single storey bonded warehouse equalling 1,187m2 subdivided into 2 units of 593.5m2 with a height of 8m to the eaves and 10m to the open and all associated site works, at Marley’s Lane, Drogheda.

Beaulieu Solar has applied for permission for the construction of a single storey building accommodating a MV ESB substation and switchroom and control room and associated works, at Newtown Blues GFC, Termonfeckin Road, Newtownstalaban, Drogheda.

An extension of duration for planning ref. no. 17 387, permission for the construction of 133 two-storey residential dwellings in a mix of detached, semidetached and terraced form is being sought by J. Murphy Developments, at Newtown View, Marsh Road, Lagavooren, Drogheda.

Vehicular access is from the Marsh Road (R150). The development also provides for all associated site development works including alterations to ground levels, internal roads, car-parking, footpaths, open space, public lighting, landscaping and boundary treatments.

The application site was previously granted planning permission under ref. no. 06/52 for 260 residential units.

Edward Murray has applied for retention permission for a development, with a plan area of circa 50 sqm, consisting of a single storey timber structure lean-to shelter for customers to the front of The 19th Bar, Baltray, open fronted with end timber walls and perspex roof sheeting.