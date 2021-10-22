Application for 40 dwellings on Castletown Road and amendments to plans for Cosy Bar site

An application has been made to Louth County Council for a housing development at the north end of Dundalk.

Emily Lennon is seeking permission for 40 dwellings in apartment/duplex form accommodated in 5 three- storey buildings (each consisting of 4 ground floor apartments and 4 duplex dwellings over first/second floor levels); internal access road, landscaping, services and boundary treatments, footpaths, car parking, open space, public lighting and all associated site development works at Townspark, Castletown Road, Dundalk.

Elsewhere, William Arrowsmith has applied for permission for the following amendments to planning ref. no. 16/311 - 1) Construct new three-storey building on the site of the Cosy Bar with retail unit on ground floor and 2 apartments overhead; 2) Erect new two-storey terrace dwelling on the site of No. 8 Barrack; 3) All necessary site development works to change ground floor retail unit to a two-bedroom apartment with corresponding revised elevations and to provide a pedestrian access gate from rear open space to Quay Street.

All other works including drainage details and site works as per original planning, at Cosy Bar, 6 Barrack Street, Dundalk.

Samantha and Ronan Kelly have applied for retention of existing works carried out which consist of site works, foundations, portal frame and associated floor for an agricultural shed; and for permission to complete agricultural shed and ancillary site works at Loughanmore, Jenkinstown.

Permission is being sought by Niall Clarke Oils Ltd. for a drive-through coffee kiosk to include illuminated sign, audio ordering point, landscaping and associated site development works at Aghaboys, Ballymascanlon, Dundalk.